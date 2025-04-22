ERIN Named Talent Acquisition Category Winner In 2025 HR Tech Awards

ERIN is a winner in the Talent Acquisition category of the 2025 HR Tech Awards program, in the subcategory of Best Comprehensive Solution.

- Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Chief Research OfficerPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lighthouse Research & Advisory has named ERIN a winner in the Talent Acquisition category of the 2025 HR Tech Awards program. The leading enterprise employee referral platform was designed to help enterprise organizations hire top talent faster, at lower costs, and with higher retention rates. To date, ERIN has more than 2 million users worldwide and paid more than $500 million in employee referral bonuses.ERIN is a 2025 HR Tech Awards winner in the category of:Talent Acquisition – Sourcing, matching, candidate experience, assessments, onboarding, and other relevant technologiesBest Comprehensive Solution – Solution that solves the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market“Our research shows that candidates are 7x more likely to say trust increases when a company encourages referrals. ERIN is doing this at scale, enabling talent teams to not only drive referral activity on a consistent and comprehensive scale, but also handling the 'afterthought' aspects like payouts and bonuses through easy payroll integrations,” said Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse Research & Advisory Chief Research Officer.“Clients that use ERIN are winning with referrals and the benefits they offer: faster hires at a lower cost.”ERIN (Employee Referral Invitation Network) is the world's No. 1 employee referral and internal mobility platform. It combines data from a company's entire HR tech stack to automate the employee referral process, from initiating employee referrals to automatically paying referral bonuses after hiring. It was founded on the understanding that employee referrals are one of the most effective talent acquisition strategies, with 88 percent of organizations rating employee referrals as the most reliable source for finding new talent.ERIN is proving that statistic to be true, with 2024 data revealing that the platform facilitated more than 1.1 million referrals from 744,580 unique users, leading to 146,689 hires. This 1 million+ milestone reflects the increasing trust and reliance on employees as a key part of the recruitment strategy.In its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards help HR leaders identify the most innovative solutions to drive meaningful results. Each submission is carefully evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure it reflects measurable impact and cutting-edge innovation. The awards are now hosted in partnership with UNLEASH America, where winners will be celebrated live at the event, taking place in Las Vegas from May 6-8.Lighthouse estimates that more than 5,000 HR technology firms exist globally, and only 1–2 percent are honored in this year's program for their standout efforts. Each winning solution has been vetted based on case studies, product demonstrations, and technology innovation.ERIN's leadership team will be in attendance at UNLEASH America from May 6-8 in Las Vegas, with CEO Mike Stafiej participating in Eubank's HR Hackathon workshop. To learn more about ERIN, visit .

