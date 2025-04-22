BEN Launches “Iskye” AI Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network Inc . (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), a global innovator in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, announces the Generally Available (GA) release of its iSKYE platform to enable businesses to quickly deploy and scale customized AI solutions with enterprise grade security, flexibility and control.

Why iSKYE ? Transforming AI Integration and Scalability for Businesses

iSKYE is a new approach to AI Agent development by combining industry-specific training, robust full-stack platform, and scalable deployment. It enables businesses to regain control of their AI projects, build secure, relevant engagement solutions, and accelerate time to value. Whether it's sharing healthcare information or receiving relevant offers from favorite brands, BEN's new iSKYE platform individualizes each engagement vs. LLMs delivering generic responses.

“Businesses are quickly learning that sole reliance on large language models (LLMs) is not sufficient to ensure appropriate engagement with the users,” said Paul Chang, CEO of Brand Engagement Network.“LLMs are important components of GenAI but they are prone to hallucinations and inappropriate responses. iSKYE is the result of BEN's multi-year effort to evolve a set of orchestrated AI modules from its original SKYE AI Agents (1) into a robust turnkey GenAI platform. iSKYE provides businesses with the ability for its users to have personalized and natural dialogue with the AI Agents while injecting process control and management to the interactions."

Key platform features include:



Proprietary, Industry-Specific Design – iSKYE leverages several AI modules, industry-specific datasets to fine-tune its model, optimized Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture, and most importantly, to mitigate hallucinations. This novel architecture facilitates injection of business rules in the response generation process to ensure proper procedures, protocols, and adherence to business processes.

Small Footprint for Cost-Effective Deployment – iSKYE's small footprint architecture allows for more efficient deployment with lower infrastructure and operational costs. It can run on CPUs, reducing energy consumption while maintaining performance and scalability, making AI more accessible without compromising user experience.

Scalable, Adaptable Architecture for Seamless Integration – iSKYE integrates with existing workflows and legacy enterprise systems, supporting high-precision, industry-specific applications across sectors like healthcare, finance, and automotive. Its scalable design allows AI solutions to evolve alongside business needs, automating routine tasks to support teams and improve operational efficiency.

Fully Customizable AI Agent – With iSKYE's built-in graphics studio, businesses can design lifelike 3D AI avatars tailored to their exact needs. From appearance, to gestures, to speech tone, every agent feature is configurable to align with brand goals and deliver a personalized customer experience. Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance – iSKYE's closed-loop system ensures HIPAA and SOC2 compliance on U.S.-based cloud servers. The platform supports on-premise deployment and even offline usage, providing businesses assurance on data security and regulatory compliance.



Looking ahead, BEN plans to expand the iSKYE platform with additional industry-specific solutions, white-label offerings, OEM partnerships, and plug-in modules to further enhance its flexibility and functionality. We believe these innovations will help businesses unlock ever greater potential and drive more impactful AI-driven engagement across various sectors.

(1) SKYE AI Agents were developed by Deep Machine Lab (DMLAB), which was acquired by BEN in 2023.

About Brand Engagement Network (BEN)

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement by delivering safe, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELMTM) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers' curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based and on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement. For more information, visit .

