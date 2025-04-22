The Vomela Companies Earns Ecovadis Committed Badge On Earth Day

EcoVadis rating sought-after for driving innovation through ethical sourcing, environmental responsibility and forward-thinking governance

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day, The Vomela Companies is proud to have been awarded the EcoVadis Committed Badge, recognizing its ongoing dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies across environmental, social, and ethical criteria. The Committed Badge recognizes the journey Vomela has begun toward greater environmental and social responsibility, and its commitment to continuous improvement in these critical areas.

"We're honored to receive the EcoVadis Committed Badge, which reflects our promise to build a better future through conscious, values-driven work," said Madison Boots, ESG Analyst at Vomela. "This recognition is just the beginning, and we're excited to keep pushing forward in our sustainability journey."

Earth Day is on April 22, and Vomela is observing the occasion by affirming its pledge to sustainable growth and transparency. This milestone is part of Vomela's broader initiative to reduce environmental impact, support its communities and operate ethically across its supply chain.

For more information about Vomela's sustainability goals and progress, visit

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a full-service visual communications provider capable of producing and installing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, transportation and commercial graphics. With its roots going back to 1947, Vomela has over 1,300 employees across more than 20 locations in North America, creating visually impactful communications every day for some of the world's largest brands across verticals like retail, transportation, education, medical, insurance, sports, and hospitality. We create visual solutions.

Contact:

Teri Mascotti

The Vomela Companies

[email protected]

651-523-9673

SOURCE The Vomela Companies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED