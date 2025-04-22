Murder Suspect Escapes Police Custody From Lakki Marwat Hospital 12 Officers Suspended

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A suspect identified as Saif-ur-Rehman, hailing from the village of Wanda Shahab Khel in Lakki Marwat, escaped from police custody while under treatment at the MLC ward of Government City Hospital, Lakki Marwat.

According to the FIR, the accused was facing serious charges including murder, attempted murder, rape, and other criminal offenses. He was wanted in a murder and attempted murder case registered at Kallar Kahar Police Station in Chakwal, and in multiple serious cases including rape at Dadiwala Police Station in Lakki Marwat.

The case was filed on the complaint of Jameel Khan, in-charge of the Lakki City police post. The FIR also includes the negligence of the hospital staff as part of the investigation.

Police officials said the accused was admitted to the hospital's MLC ward, where a policeman named Ismatullah was assigned to monitor him. During mealtime, the suspect was temporarily freed from handcuffs, at which point one of his accomplices opened fire to scare off the police. Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect escaped with the help of his two brothers.

Following the incident, 12 police personnel, including ASI Mir Aslam, were suspended, and a case for negligence was registered against them.

According to an official notice issued by the Office of the OHC, all suspended officers have been confined to the police lines. Sources added that this is not the first such incident in Lakki Marwat, where several suspects reportedly admitted themselves to hospitals under the pretext of treatment, colluded with on-duty officers, and used the opportunity to escape.