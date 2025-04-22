403
Ahmed Al-Sahli Officially Inaugurates“Beauty World Saudi Arabia 2025”
(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News: Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2025 was officially inaugurated today by Mr. Ahmed Al-Sahli, Deputy of the Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers and Chairman of the Exhibitions and Conferences Committee. marking the start of the most expansive and international edition in the show's history. Held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), the show runs from 21 to 23 April 2025 and offers an unrivalled platform for the latest in global beauty, wellness, and fragrance innovation. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia has firmly established itself as the leading industry platform in the region. At this year's event, seven country pavilions and a wide range of local and global exhibitors perfectly mirror the event's tagline: 'Source locally, connect globally.' The opening day of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia marks the much-anticipated return of the Next in Beauty Conference, where more than 40 regional and international speakers will lead discussions on key industry topics-from AI and digital retail to influencer-led brand building. Next in Beauty featured powerful sessions on Saudi Arabia's evolving beauty scene and the global rise of Middle Eastern scents. In Mastering the Beauty Dynamics of Saudi Arabia, Valerie Kaminov led a dynamic discussion with Muzon Ashgar (MZN Bodycare) and Ryan Ha (RYAN BEAUTY), highlighting how Vision 2030 and shifting consumer trends are reshaping the market. The Essence of Tradition – Middle Eastern Scents on the World Stage explored the global appeal of oud, amber, and traditional notes. Speakers Amandine Galliano (Robertet Group), Ali Junaid (Junaid Perfumes), and Ralph Bou Nader (Arabian Oud) shared how brands are merging heritage with innovation to reach international audiences. Making its exciting debut this year is the Nail Arena, powered by Sawaya International, which brings technical artistry, live demonstrations, and nail competitions to the forefront of the show. Notable exhibitors in the beauty sector included Wahl Middle East & Africa, a global leader in professional hair and beard grooming tools .From the fragrance sector, standout brands included Al Haramain Perfumes, La Fann Perfumes, and Sheikh Saeed Perfumes. The show spans five halls and six major product sections, including Fragrance, Hair & Nails, Personal Care, Skincare, Supply Chain & Services, and Beauty Technology. More than 15,000 trade visitors are expected over the three days, with thousands of B2B meetings taking place through the Premium Club and Business Matchmaking Programme. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is one of several Beautyworld exhibitions held around the world, alongside Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai; Beautyworld Japan Tokyo; Beautyworld Japan Osaka; Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka; Beautyworld Japan Nagoya; as well as Beautyworld Central Asia and Beauty Expo in Taiwan. Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.
