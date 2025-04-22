403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Namibia narrows entry regulations for US citizens
(MENAFN) Namibia has announced a new visa requirement for US nationals, effective April 1, which will require travelers to apply for a visa before entering the country. Previously, US citizens enjoyed visa-free access to Namibia, a popular tourist destination in Southern Africa, along with visitors from other parts of the world.
The US Embassy in Windhoek stated that travelers are encouraged to apply for their visa in advance through Namibia’s online portal, though visas can also be purchased upon arrival at major entry points, including the airports in Windhoek and Walvis Bay, or other high-traffic border crossings.
The UK High Commission in Windhoek has also updated its travel advice, advising British nationals to either apply for a visa before their visit or be prepared to obtain one upon arrival. The visa costs 1,600 Namibian dollars (around $87) per person, regardless of age.
The new visa policy is part of Namibia's decision to revoke the exemption status for 31 countries, including key tourism markets like the US, UK, and other Western nations, due to a lack of reciprocity. While the US will now require a visa, countries such as Russia are unaffected by the new restrictions due to existing visa-free agreements.
This move comes shortly after Namibia’s first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, was sworn into office following her electoral victory last December.
The US Embassy in Windhoek stated that travelers are encouraged to apply for their visa in advance through Namibia’s online portal, though visas can also be purchased upon arrival at major entry points, including the airports in Windhoek and Walvis Bay, or other high-traffic border crossings.
The UK High Commission in Windhoek has also updated its travel advice, advising British nationals to either apply for a visa before their visit or be prepared to obtain one upon arrival. The visa costs 1,600 Namibian dollars (around $87) per person, regardless of age.
The new visa policy is part of Namibia's decision to revoke the exemption status for 31 countries, including key tourism markets like the US, UK, and other Western nations, due to a lack of reciprocity. While the US will now require a visa, countries such as Russia are unaffected by the new restrictions due to existing visa-free agreements.
This move comes shortly after Namibia’s first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, was sworn into office following her electoral victory last December.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment