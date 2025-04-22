Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Body Of 18-Year-Old With Bullet Injury Found In Jammu Park, Suicide Suspected

2025-04-22 03:14:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The body of a young man with a bullet injury was found inside a park near here on Tuesday, police said.

The 18-year-old was missing for the last couple of days, and it appears that he committed suicide, they said, adding that a pistol was recovered from the park in the Digiana area of Gandhi Nagar.

Suryavansh Choudhary, a resident of Rani Talab, had a bullet mark on the right side of his head. Preliminary investigation suggests he shot himself with a pistol belonging to his father, police said.

The motive is being ascertained, and police are also probing whether the weapon was licensed or not, they said.

