Mol, Vodafone Organise Seminar On Occupational Safety For Contractors

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by its Occupational Safety and Health Department, and Vodafone Qatar jointly organised an awareness seminar yesterday for employees and contractor workers in the telecommunications sector.

The event was held in cooperation with the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Red Crescent with participation from representatives of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund.

This seminar is part of the ongoing joint efforts to protect the workforce and educate them on proper practices and preventive measures to be followed while carrying out their duties-contributing to the creation of a safe, healthy, and sustainable work environment in line with national laws and international standards.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health departments of both organising parties delivered a detailed presentation on risk control strategies, which included removing hazards from the work environment, replacing risk sources with safer alternatives, isolating workers from sources of danger, improving work methods, and using appropriate personal protective equipment during working hours.

The seminar also highlighted the role of the participating entities in protecting workers, ensuring their rights, and providing a safe work environment. Inspection teams from the Ministry of Labour and Vodafone Qatar conduct regular and unannounced field visits to work sites to ensure compliance with occupational safety and health procedures and organise ongoing awareness campaigns on how to avoid workplace hazards, especially those associated with working at heights.

The Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health delivered two awareness presentations. The first focused on the importance of mental health in the workplace, highlighting its impact on productivity and employee safety, and emphasising the need for a mentally supportive work environment.

The second addressed personal hygiene practices and their role in disease prevention and in promoting the overall health of workers.

The Qatar Red Crescent also delivered an awareness presentation on occupational safety and health procedures, which included a practical demonstration of best practices for minimising workplace hazards and properly handling injuries and incidents. This reflects the collaborative role of all concerned entities in spreading a culture of occupational safety and enhancing health awareness in the work environment.