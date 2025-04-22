Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oasis Educational Institute Shines In Indo-Nepal Cricket League

Oasis Educational Institute Shines In Indo-Nepal Cricket League


2025-04-22 02:03:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Oasis Educational Institute Nowgam etched its name in the annals of sporting achievements as their team delivered a commendable performance in the recently concluded 6th Indo-Nepal Prize Money Cricket League.
The tournament, held at the Adarsh Nagar Sports Stadium in Birgunj, Nepal, from April 8 to 12, saw the JK Cricket Team, with significant representation from Oasis, secure a well-deserved 3rd position.
Sheikh Mohd Shafi, General Secretary of the JK Soft Ball Cricket Association, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team for their impressive showing.
Echoing this sentiment, Team Secretary Firdousa Ahad also lauded the entire squad and Coach Eidi Gulzar for their dedication and hard work.
Special appreciation was reserved for Ashiq Masoodi, Chairman of Oasis Educational Institute, whose
unwavering support proved instrumental in the team's journey throughout the tournament.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Pakistan Won't Travel To India For Women's ODI World Cup Epic Victory Cricket League To Begin Inaugural Season In Kashmir

MENAFN22042025000215011059ID1109456066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search