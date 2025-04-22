403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian PM Says Election Race "Up for Grabs" Despite Poll Lead
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stated that the upcoming general election remains "up for grabs," despite polls indicating that his Labor Party is likely to secure a second term.
After a three-day Easter break, both Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton resumed their campaigns on Monday, ahead of the May 3 election.
Their return to the campaign trail coincided with the start of early voting on Tuesday, providing millions of Australians a chance to avoid long lines while fulfilling their voting duties. This follows the release of several new polls showing Labor has expanded its lead over the Coalition.
The latest Newspoll, published on Sunday, showed Labor leading the Coalition 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis.
A separate YouGov poll from Friday put Labor ahead 53-47, marking the government's best result in YouGov's polling over the past 18 months.
In the 2022 election, Labor won 52.13% to 47.87% in a two-party preferred vote.
When asked on Monday if Labor is in a strong position to win, Albanese recalled lessons from the 2019 election, where polls had similarly predicted a Labor win, but the Coalition secured an unexpected third term, a result then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a "miracle."
After a three-day Easter break, both Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton resumed their campaigns on Monday, ahead of the May 3 election.
Their return to the campaign trail coincided with the start of early voting on Tuesday, providing millions of Australians a chance to avoid long lines while fulfilling their voting duties. This follows the release of several new polls showing Labor has expanded its lead over the Coalition.
The latest Newspoll, published on Sunday, showed Labor leading the Coalition 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis.
A separate YouGov poll from Friday put Labor ahead 53-47, marking the government's best result in YouGov's polling over the past 18 months.
In the 2022 election, Labor won 52.13% to 47.87% in a two-party preferred vote.
When asked on Monday if Labor is in a strong position to win, Albanese recalled lessons from the 2019 election, where polls had similarly predicted a Labor win, but the Coalition secured an unexpected third term, a result then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a "miracle."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment