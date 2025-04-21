Costa Rica Takes Measures Against Yellow Fever Outbreak In Colombia

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Costa Rican authorities reacted with concern to an announcement of a yellow fever outbreak in Colombia. The Ministry of Health reported that it is considering possible additional measures in response to the presence of the disease in the South American nation, after the Bogotá government declared a health and economic emergency due to the active circulation of the virus.

Specialists from that ministry added that they will continue monitoring the regional outlook for the disease and announced that any changes in measures will be officially communicated, although no new restrictions will yet be applied, according to local press.

The Ministry of Health reiterated, however, its decision to maintain the mandatory vaccination status starting May 11. Authorities extended the yellow fever vaccination requirement for travelers from high-risk areas due to the current shortage of vaccines to prevent the virus.

This provision, valid until May 11, was formalized by Ministerial Resolution DM-RC-1603-2025 and applies to both Costa Ricans and foreigners entering the country from territories where the virus poses an active threat. The vaccine, which becomes effective 10 days after administration, requires a single dose and offers lifelong protection.

“Yellow fever,” explains an official statement,“is a serious disease, preventable with a safe vaccine. If the person travels to areas where the virus is circulating, they should be vaccinated in advance.”

Costa Rica has required an international vaccination certificate since 2007 for those entering from regions considered high-risk, primarily from South America and Africa.

Yellow fever is an acute viral disease transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, experts from the Pan American Health Organization noted. The virus-the source adds-belongs to the flavivirus group and is endemic in tropical area of South America and Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health and PAHO/WHO, in 2024, 65 cases of the disease were detected in humans in the Region of the Americas, and during the fourth week of 2025, 16 cases were reported in Costa Rica. Regional authorities report that infections are migrating from Amazonian areas to increasingly urban areas, which is contributing to the spread of this disease.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR