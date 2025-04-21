South Sudan Army Recaptures Nasir Town From White Army Militia

MENAFN - IANS) Juba, April 22 (IANS) The South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF) has regained control of Nasir town in Upper Nile State, which it lost following intense fighting with the White Army militia since March.

SSPDF Spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang confirmed Sunday in a statement that the recapturing of the key town of Nasir is the greatest gift for servicemen who paid the ultimate price during its defence and recapture, Xinhua news agency reported.

In March, intense fighting broke out in the strategic town of Nasir between the South Sudan army and the White Army, a militia the government claims to be linked to the opposition Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition.

SSPDF's latest announcement came days after the military claimed control of the headquarters of neighbouring Ulang County following a week-long battle with the White Army.

Earlier in April the United Nations relief agency called for a rapid de-escalation to ensure the protection of civilians and unimpeded humanitarian access after fighting in South Sudan's Upper Nile State killed more than 180 people since March.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan Anita Kiki Gbeho said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that armed clashes and aerial bombardments have injured over 250 people and displaced an estimated 125,000.

Gbeho also said four humanitarian workers have been killed in the violence, which started on March 4, and six health facilities were forced to shut down due to looting and destruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This latest surge in violence must stop. This violence comes at a time when humanitarian funding is dwindling and urgent needs are rising not only in Upper Nile but across South Sudan. Today, 9.3 million people across the country require assistance," Gbeho said.