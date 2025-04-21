Farmers Driving Change This Earth Day By Recycling On The Farm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 22, 2025. This Earth Day, on April 22, Cleanfarms shines a light on the vital role Canadian farmers play – their innovative spirit and deep-rooted dedication are key to environmental stewardship in agricultural recycling.

“Farmers have always been at the heart of environmental stewardship,” says Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms.“Real change happens when farmers plant their boots on the ground and take the lead. From used crop input containers, to grain and silage bags, to every piece of used twine that's returned for recycling – all of this and much more means less ag plastic that goes into the environment or the landfill - and that really adds up.”

Take something as simple as the return of used 23L pesticide and fertilizer containers: in 2024, Canadian farmers brought back 2.2 million kg to Cleanfarms' over 1,300 collection sites nationwide. With a strong three-year average recovery rate of 78% (2021–2023), these containers are transformed into useful farm products in North America, reducing reliance on virgin plastics and supporting a circular economy.

As these sites open for the 2025 collection season, it's a timely reminder of the value and the effort of all those who contribute to recycling these and many other materials in the agricultural recycling chain.

Across Canada, farmers are engaging with a growing array of Cleanfarms programs, such as:



Grain bags and agricultural twine across the Prairies.

A Canada-wide recycling program for large non-deposit plastic totes and drums for pesticides and fertilizers.

Safe disposal of unwanted pesticides and old livestock and equine medications. In Quebec, several types of agricultural plastics, including maple sap tubing, are addressed through recycling programs. Other types of plastics, such as bags for animal feed, peat moss, and animal bedding, are directed to responsible waste management channels.

These aren't just programs-they're partnerships in action. Cleanfarms works closely with farmers, collection site staff, and industry partners to pilot innovative recycling strategies across provinces. By testing and refining solutions on the ground, we're building practical systems that connect innovation with on-farm impact.

“This Earth Day, we're not just recognizing the progress we've made,” adds Friesen.“We are strengthening partnerships, pilot projects, and community action that move us closer to a truly circular economy for used agricultural products and packaging.”

These programs are helping to shape a future where recycling and responsible management of ag plastics are a routine part of farming, supporting the health of the land and the generations who will continue to work it.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

