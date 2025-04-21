Cambodia, Malaysia Vow To Strengthen Military Cooperation, Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: Cambodia and Malaysia on Monday vowed to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and partnership for mutual benefit, said a press release from the Royal Cambodian Army (RCA).

The commitment was made during a meeting held here between the RCA's commander Gen. Mao Sophan and Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, chief of the Malaysian Army.

Both commanders highly valued the close and longstanding friendship between Cambodia and Malaysia, and expressed strong satisfaction with the continued cooperation and mutual support between the two armies.

"The two commanders emphasized the importance of strengthening military-to-military cooperation as part of the broader bilateral relationship," the press release said.