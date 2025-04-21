403
AUD/USD Forecast Today 21/04: Hits The Barrier (Chart)
- During the trading session on Good Friday, we have seen the Australian dollar pulled back a bit, which makes a certain amount of sense considering that we are a major resistance barrier just waiting to happen. After all, the 0.64 level has been very resistant to buying pressure multiple times in the recent past, and I think you've got a situation where that could end up being the way things play out in the short term going forward.
