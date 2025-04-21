FISME Urges UP Government To Reform Labour Courts And Tribunals

MENAFN - KNN India)In a series of appeals to top government officials, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has raised concerns over the functioning of labour courts and industrial tribunals in Uttar Pradesh.

The letters, addressed to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior bureaucrats, call for structural reforms to address massive delays and inefficiencies plaguing the current system.

FISME points out that a significant number of disputes remain unresolved for years, primarily due to the delay in appointing presiding officers and administrative staff.

Many of these tribunals are run by retired IAS, PCS, or judicial officers who often lack administrative oversight to ensure timely and quality judgments. Additionally, it was revealed that in several instances, evidence is recorded not in the presence of the judge but by a stenographer in an adjacent room.

FISME argues that such practices not only undermine justice but also burden litigants-mostly MSMEs-with financial, physical, and emotional stress. The federation has recommended that UP adopt the model followed by neighbouring states like Delhi and Uttarakhand, where in-service judicial officers serve as presiding officers.

They have also urged the government to fill all vacant positions, implement biometric attendance, and use technology to monitor case progress.

The plea from FISME emphasises that timely justice is crucial for the GDP growth and for the broader economic ecosystem of the state.

(KNN Bureau)