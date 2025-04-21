Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iran's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Monday received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Abbas Araghchi.

The two sides addressed ways to boost bilateral cooperation relations and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, along with issues of common concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's welcome of the agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to move to the next stage of talks aimed at reaching a fair, permanent, and binding agreement that will enhance security, stability, and peace in the region and open new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.