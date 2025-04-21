Murshidabad Violence: Two Arrested By Jharsuguda Police, Six Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 21 (IANS) The joint team of West Bengal Police and Jharsuguda District Police on Monday arrested two persons involved in the murder of a father-son duo - Harogobindo Das (70) and his son Chandan Das - by a mob during the recent communal violence in Jafrabad under Samsergunj police station area in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on April 12.

The accused, identified as Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque, hail from Sulitala in the Samserganj area of Murshidabad district in neighbouring West Bengal. The accused duo was apprehended from the Banharpali area of the district.

“Following the raids, six more residents of Murshidabad were identified and detained by the joint team of Jharsuguda Police and West Bengal STF from the Bandhabahal area. These individuals are allegedly involved in the Murshidabad violence,” police said.

An official said that the detained accused involved in the riots were identified as Babul SK. (24), Abdul Khalek (24), Saba Karim (25), Roni Sk (23),Manarul Sk (54), and Azfarul Sk (21).

He said that all of them belong to the Murshidabad district.

Speaking to media persons, Inspector General of Police (Northern Range ), Himansu Kumar Lal said that the accused persons fled to Odisha after the communal violence in Murshidabad and were hiding in Bandhabahal area under Banharpali police limits in Jharsuguda since then.

IGP Lal further added that the Jharsuguda police carried out multiple raids in the Bandhabahal area during the intervening night of April 20 and 21, after getting the requisition from West Bengal Police, they arrested Sefaul Haque and Bani Israel.

“One pistol was found in the possession of the accused persons (Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque), and they attempted to flee from police custody. The police team fired four rounds as warning shots in the air to deter them. Due to the quick response of the police team, both accused were successfully apprehended,” informed IGP Lal.

He said that a case has been registered against the duo at the Banharpali Police for trying to flee by issuing threats to the police officials and for the possession of firearms.

IGP Lal said that the West Bengal Police will get the custody of the accused following court orders.

Notably, protests erupted across various parts of the country after the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with demonstrations taking place in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

In West Bengal's Murshidabad District and North 24 Parganas, violence erupted in the protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that led to deaths and destruction of properties.