Mcdermott Will & Emery Launches Mcdermott Healthex Event In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health and life sciences law firm McDermott Will & Emery will host its inaugural McDermott HealthEx event on May 6 – 9 in Nashville, Tennessee.

This event combines several of the Firm's premier industry-leading healthcare programs to reflect increasing convergence in the healthcare industry and facilitate cross-sector collaboration. McDermott HealthEx spans three full days of networking, dealmaking, and substantive programming designed specifically for health and life sciences executives and operators, investors, investment bankers, and other vested stakeholders.

"We're thrilled to finally launch the highly anticipated McDermott HealthEx. This truly 'game changing' event format will enable all major healthcare and life sciences players to convene in one venue to maximize their networking, deal-making and cross sub-sector collaboration opportunities. And where better than Nashville, the city that embodies the spirit of innovation and leadership in healthcare," said McDermott Partner Jerry Sokol .

The programs included in this year's McDermott HealthEx, all with industry leading faculty, are:



The Hospitals and Health Systems Summit

The PPM & ASC Symposium

The Care Delivery and Payment Innovation Summit

The Behavioral Health Forum

The Pharma and MedTech Services Forum

The Labs & Diagnostics Forum

The Pharmacy, DME, and 340B Forum The Post Acute, Chronic Care, and Long-Term Care Services Forum

"It's incredible that the inaugural McDermott HealthEx is coming right on the heels of opening our new McDermott Nashville office," added Ken Marlow , managing partner of McDermott's Nashville office. "With so many Nashville-based healthcare companies, and the comprehensive sub-sector coverage of McDermott HealthEx, this will be a must-attend event for Nashville healthcare executives."

McDermott frequently convenes industry groups at its events, fostering meaningful partnerships and thought leadership through premier conferences. In addition to McDermott HealthEx, the Firm hosted HPE Miami in March, which brought together more than 2,100 attendees to set the stage for healthcare private equity in 2025.

For more information or to register for McDermott HealthEx, please visit the event website .

Modern Healthcare is the exclusive event media sponsor. Media are invited to attend McDermott HealthEx under the Chatham House Rule.

ABOUT McDERMOTT WILL & EMERY

Leading organizations turn to global law firm McDermott Will & Emery for a better way to address legal challenges, connect with those at the forefront, and drive stronger outcomes. Working across more than 20 offices globally, our 1,400+ lawyers act on data-driven insights, deep relationships, and unmatched industry experience to deliver on our commitment of Always Better.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED