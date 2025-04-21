Viridi Takes Over Moxion HQ, Secures $9.3M CEC Grant

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Viridi is the first and only commercial-scale BESS to be installed in existing, occupied spaces, and is deployed nationwide for indoor, behind-the-meter installations across industrial, medical, commercial, and municipal buildings. The new 40,000+ square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will establish Viridi's bicoastal presence, expanding its service, manufacturing, R&D, and sales operations from New York to California. This strategic growth will accelerate customer adoption and product innovation, ensuring Viridi's advanced energy storage solutions are designed to meet the unique demands of California's evolving energy landscape.

"This grant from the CEC is a testament to the urgent need for advancing energy storage solutions that are both safe and scalable," said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi. "Our expansion to the West Coast represents more than just growth-it's a pivotal step toward transforming California's energy landscape. We're honored to contribute to Governor Newsom's vision for a fully renewable and economically sustainable energy future.

As the largest state economy in the U.S. and the fifth-largest economy in the world, California is both an economic powerhouse and a global leader in renewable technologies. However, a crucial piece of the renewable energy puzzle remains missing: fail-safe, scalable, and AI-enabled BESS.

"Energy storage plays a vital role in creating cleaner air and healthier communities," said Liane Randolph, Chair, California Air Resources Board (CARB). "Companies like Viridi contribute to this progress through their innovative technology that provides an alternative to electricity generated by fossil fuels for on-site installations and mobile needs. Viridi's investments are another bright spot in California's clean energy economy - creating jobs and supporting the state's goal of carbon neutrality by 2045."

Viridi's groundbreaking BESS features a proprietary anti-propagation architecture, eliminating the risks of propagation inherent in lithium-ion battery systems. Prioritizing safety, scalability, real-time remote monitoring, and advanced AI, Viridi's BESS is designed for both stationary and mobile applications.

Because of its unique safety technology, Viridi's BESS eliminates the need for additional fire suppression systems, HVAC, or construction, offering unparalleled adaptability for seamless installation within existing buildings. Viridi can also double the electrons sold through the utility meter, adding additional capacity at peak time-of-use demand, without adding any wires, transformers, or poles to the grid.

"Viridi's innovative approach to energy storage aligns with California's commitment to advancing safe, sustainable and resilient energy solutions," said David Hochschild, Chair of the California Energy Commission. "This grant underscores the importance of fostering technologies that address our growing energy demands. Viridi's expansion into California can help play an important role in supporting the state's clean energy transition and strengthening grid reliability."

From indoor installations at the DOE's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to the 600kWh indoor energy system at the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, as well as critical infrastructure, emergency response efforts, and high-profile events like the nation's largest sporting event and music festivals in the desert, Viridi's BESS is setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability.

As part of its commitment to inclusive workforce development, Viridi also partners with GreenForce , a program that creates pathways into clean energy careers for individuals from underrepresented communities. This initiative will be expanded to the new Richmond facility, helping to build a more equitable and locally rooted energy workforce.

A press conference for the ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, April 21 from 3-4 p.m. PT, featuring remarks from David Hochschild, Liane Randolph, and Jon M. Williams. Media are encouraged to RSVP to [email protected] .

About Viridi

Viridi is transforming energy storage with its proprietary fail-safe lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi's battery energy storage systems (BESS) feature breakthrough anti-propagation technology, preventing propagation and significantly reducing the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Viridi's commercial-scale BESS is among the first and only to be installed in an existing, occupied space, setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability. Engineered for seamless integration into virtually any environment, the BESS combines advanced AI and connectivity to deliver unparalleled remote monitoring and energy optimization. Viridi enables clean, scalable energy solutions across industries, paving the way for a safer, more sustainable future.

Learn more at: , and follow Viridi on LinkedIn .

About the California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.

Media Contact

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE Viridi Parente