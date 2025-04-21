Pitti Engineering's Net Profit Falls Over 21 Pc To Rs 36.14 Crore In Q4

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Pitti Engineering has reported a 21.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.14 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25), compared to Rs 46 crore in the same period last year.

This decline in profitability came despite a strong surge in sales, which rose 39.56 per cent to Rs 468.78 crore from Rs 335.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, however, the company posted a robust 36.33 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 122.29 crore, up from Rs 89.70 crore in FY24.

Total sales for the year climbed 37.01 per cent to Rs 1,704.57 crore, as against Rs 1,244.16 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.

Pitti Engineering Limited, formerly known as Pitti Laminations Limited, is a leading Indian manufacturer and exporter of electrical steel laminations, motor cores, die-cast rotors, sub-assemblies, and press tools.

The company supplies critical components to sectors such as power generation, renewable energy, transportation, and infrastructure.

Its shares closed almost flat at Rs 999, up by Rs 1.30, or 0.13 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

In the last five days, the stock dropped by Rs 23 or 2.25 per cent, while it was down by Rs 10.70, or 1.06 per cent, in the last one month.

The downward trend has continued through 2025, with the stock losing Rs 299 or 23.06 per cent in last six months. On year-to-date basis, the stock was delivered Rs 331.45 or 24.91 per cent on the NSE.

The shares touched 52-week high of Rs 1,512.4 on December 5, 2024 and it touched a 52-week low of Rs 782.75 April 19,2024.

According to the NSE data, the current market capitalisation of the company is Rs 3,761.59 crore.