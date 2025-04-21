American Farmland Trust Raising $2 Million For Emergency Resilience Grants For Farmers And Ranchers

It's Not a Day It's A Movement

- Ashley Brucker, AFT's senior manager of grantmaking and farm viability, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Honoring the nexus of environmental stewardship and agriculture, American Farmland Trust seeks to raise $2 million in total to support its Emergency Resilience Grant program. ERG was formed through generous support from donors and members who came together to help offset the financial disruptions experienced by farming and ranching operations across this nation, primarily due to the loss or delay of government funding. A funding total of $2 million will allow AFT to provide $10,000 to 200 farmers and ranchers. The grants will also support business recovery from the impacts of natural disasters, avian flu and market loss.Corporations, small businesses and individuals interested in donating to the Emergency Resilience Grant program can do so online at farmland/resilience-donate. Every dollar raised will go directly to a farmer or rancher experiencing hardship -- and will assist them in building more resilient operations that contribute to their role as stewards of the land. The Brighter Future Fund Emergency Resilience Grants will be prioritized for small to mid-size farms and ranches previously experiencing challenges accessing traditional funding.Emergency Resilience Grants are part of AFT's Brighter Future Fund program through which AFT has provided $4.8 million directly to farmers and ranchers since 2020. BFF received corporate support from brands like Domino's, QVT, Applegate and Giant Foods. It grew out of the Farmer Relief Fund AFT instituted early in the pandemic to aid farmers through the severe market and supply chain disruptions. Over 600 awardees nationwide have been assisted under these programs. Funding helps farmers improve farm viability; access, transfer, or permanently protect farmland; or adopt regenerative agricultural practices.“The Emergency Resilience Grants will help farmers and ranchers in the short term and provide stability for the future,” said Ashley Brucker, AFT's senior manager of grantmaking and farm viability. "Donating to the Brighter Future Fund Emergency Resilience Grant program is a way to invest in America's farming and ranching communities as they struggle with adjusting to fast-moving financial challenges. These grants prioritize small to mid-size farmers who sell at farmers markets, host field trips and provide food to school and food banks. We are proud to do whatever we can to support them."“It's especially meaningful to show our support for farmers during April-Earth Month-as they plant their crops and as we celebrate the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. We're proud to partner with AFT on this vital initiative to protect farmers and the land they steward for us all.” Katheen Rogers, President, EARTHDAYFor decades, AFT stood alongside farmers and ranchers with a“boots on the ground” approach. AFT helped these pillars of our communities' overcome challenges and plan for their future success. Now, with generous support from donors large and small, together we can empower farmers and ranchers to thrive today and forever.For more information about American Farmland Trust or how to make a gift to the Emergency Resilience Grant Program, please contact Lea Harvey, Vice President of Development, at ....###American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms No Foodmessage. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally sound farming practices on millions of additional acres, and supported thousands of farm families.About EARTHDAY: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY is the world's largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year's Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet . Learn more at EARTHDAY.For media inquiries, interviews or comment please contact: Sarah Davies, ..., +1 240 463 1341

