Automotive Sunroof Market Size To Apex USD 16.41 Bn By 2034, Says Industry Experts

Ottawa, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive sunroof market size was valued at USD 8.97 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.41 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Market Overview:

The automotive sunroof market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer interest in superior in-vehicle comfort, luxury attributes, and visual appeal. Automakers are incorporating panoramic and electronically operated sunroofs to set apart their vehicle models and enhance the driving experience. Moreover, innovations in sunroof technologies, such as anti-pinch sensors, UV-filtering glass, and smart sunroof systems, have promoted their usage across diverse vehicle segments. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of SUVs and electric vehicles are also aiding market growth . The increasing focus on vehicle customization, along with a consumer desire for open-air experiences, further enhances the attractiveness of sunroofs. As OEMs concentrate on lightweight materials and energy-efficient designs, the automotive sunroof market is set for strong growth in developed and developing economies.

Key Trends in the Automotive Sunroof Market:



Incorporation of Smart Sunroof Technologies: Manufacturers are adding features such as automatic tint adjustment and rain sensors with vehicle systems, improving user convenience and promoting the uptake of advanced sunroof systems.

Growing Demand for Panoramic Sunroofs: Consumers increasingly prefer panoramic sunroofs due to their broad views and improved cabin atmosphere, prompting automakers to include them in various vehicle segments, from mid-range to luxury models. Increase in Usage of Lightweight and Eco-Friendly Materials: There is a rising trend in utilizing tempered and laminated automotive glass, along with sustainable materials, to enhance vehicle efficiency and adhere to environmental standards, showcasing a commitment to sustainability.



Limitations & Challenges in the Automotive Sunroof Market:



Elevated Production and Installation Expenses: Sunroofs require intricate engineering, premium materials, and specialized manufacturing processes, which drive up vehicle prices. This deters adoption in lower-cost vehicle categories, particularly in price-sensitive emerging markets.

Risk of Leakage and Maintenance Problems: Sunroofs can experience water leaks, mechanical issues, and heightened cabin noise if not carefully maintained. These concerns regarding reliability can undermine consumer confidence and result in expensive repairs. Compromised Structural Integrity and Efficiency: The addition of large sunroofs may weaken a vehicle's structural strength and thermal insulation, potentially reducing fuel efficiency or range in electric vehicles, especially under extreme weather conditions.



Future Opportunity in the Automotive Sunroof Market

The primary opportunity within the automotive sunroof market lies in the rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles , which emphasize comfort, aesthetics, and advanced functionalities. As consumer tastes shift towards premium and technology-driven interiors, panoramic and smart sunroofs are emerging as significant differentiators for OEMs. Emerging markets like India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia present immense growth opportunities owing to increasing disposable incomes and a surge in automotive sales. Furthermore, advancements in lightweight, energy-efficient materials and the integration of solar sunroof technology unlock new pathways for sustainability and innovation. Leveraging these trends can lead to considerable growth and market entry for manufacturers and suppliers.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific's Sustained Dominance in the Market

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive sunroof market with the largest share in 2024, driven by growing vehicle production, rising consumer interest in premium features, and an increase in disposable incomes in nations like China, India, and South Korea. The region's expanding middle class and strong preference for feature-rich vehicles, particularly SUVs and sedans, have accelerated the uptake of sunroofs.

Top Asia Pacific Countries for Automotive Sunroof Production



China: China is at the forefront of the Asia Pacific automotive sunroof market, driven by its extensive automotive production, increasing demand for luxury vehicles, and consumer inclination towards features such as panoramic and smart sunroofs.

India: India's automotive sunroof market is experiencing rapid growth, propelled by rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, and greater demand for stylish and feature-rich vehicles, particularly among younger consumers. Japan: Japan holds a strong position in the automotive sunroof industry, facilitated by its sophisticated automotive sector, consumer interest in vehicle customization, and the incorporation of sunroofs in both domestically produced and exported vehicles.



In addition, both local and international automakers are launching panoramic and smart sunroof options in mid-range vehicles to appeal to tech-savvy consumers. Favorable government policies that promote automotive production and the rapid proliferation of electric vehicles in the area further enhance demand, solidifying Asia Pacific's position as the market leader.

Europe's Unstoppable Growth in the Market

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, spurred by significant consumer interest in premium vehicles, increasing the adoption of luxury and electric cars, and proficient manufacturing capabilities. The region's car manufacturers, such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, are progressively outfitting their models with panoramic and smart sunroofs to enhance in-car aesthetics and comfort.

Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in Europe:



Europe is home to prestigious luxury car brands like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, who consistently integrate advanced sunroof systems to enhance vehicle desirability and satisfy consumer demand for premium features.

Consumers in Europe are progressively gravitating towards panoramic and smart sunroofs for their visual and practical advantages, prompting manufacturers to include these features across various vehicle categories, including mid-range models. The European market prioritizes environmentally friendly innovations, such as solar-powered sunroofs and lightweight materials, in alignment with strict environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable automotive solutions.



Furthermore, stringent emissions regulations are encouraging the use of lightweight materials in sunroof designs to enhance vehicle efficiency. The growing interest among consumers in sustainable mobility and advanced technology features also supports market expansion. The development of EV infrastructure and a preference for high-end driving experiences further increases the adoption of sunroofs in Europe.

Segment Outlook

Vehicle Class Insights

The luxury segment led the automotive sunroof market in 2024 due to consumer demand for upscale features such as panoramic, smart, and solar-powered sunroofs. Luxury manufacturers are constantly innovating to deliver superior in-cabin experiences, with sunroofs increasingly perceived as essential features rather than luxuries. The substantial demand for improved aesthetics, ambient lighting, and open-air driving experiences in premium vehicles is propelling the growth of this segment globally.

The economic segment is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as manufacturers increasingly provide mid-range and compact vehicles with standard or optional sunroofs to appeal to budget-minded consumers. The growing desire for comfort and luxury at reasonable prices has led automakers to include sunroofs in entry-level sedans and hatchbacks. This trend of making premium features available across vehicle classes has led to broader adoption of sunroofs in this segment.

Propulsion Type Insights

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment dominated the automotive sunroof market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the extensive installed base and high production volumes of ICEs worldwide. Manufacturers have widely integrated sunroofs into ICE-powered sedans, SUVs, and crossovers to enhance the appeal of their cabins and stand out in the competitive landscape. Consumers in both developed and emerging markets demonstrate a high demand for ICE vehicles equipped with sunroof features, ensuring this segment's continued leadership despite growing interest in electric mobility solutions.

The electric vehicles segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) incorporate sunroofs to improve vehicle aesthetics and passenger experience. With the increasing popularity of EVs, features like panoramic sunroofs and solar roofs are becoming essential selling points. EV purchasers tend to be more tech-savvy and environmentally conscious, making them more open to innovations such as solar sunroofs that promote sustainability and energy efficiency.

Material Type Insights

The glass segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, primarily due to its broad application in panoramic and built-in sunroofs. Tempered and laminated glass materials provide durability, visibility, and UV protection, contributing to both vehicle safety and passenger comfort. Automakers are increasingly favoring smart glass for its aesthetic appeal and the potential to incorporate features like tint control and solar panels, making it the most prevalent material in contemporary sunroof systems across all types of vehicles.

The fabric segment is likely to expand to a notable CAGR during the forecast period. It is gaining popularity, especially in compact and convertible vehicle categories. These sunroofs offer design flexibility, lightweight advantages, and cost-effectiveness, making them particularly suitable for smaller vehicles and electric models. A rising interest in soft-top convertibles and retro-inspired vehicles is boosting the demand for fabric sunroofs, while improvements in weather-resistant materials and automation are enhancing their performance and encouraging adoption among niche consumer markets.

Product Type Insights

The panoramic sunroofs segment dominated the automotive sunroof market with the largest market share in 2024 due to their extensive coverage and luxurious nature. These sunroofs extend across the roof, creating a spacious and open ambiance inside the cabin, which is especially popular in SUVs and crossovers. Automakers are integrating panoramic options to enhance passenger comfort and vehicle design, making it a desirable feature for mid-range and high-end vehicles, thus solidifying their significant market presence.

The in-built sunroof segment is likely to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it strikes a balance between affordability and practicality. Built directly into the vehicle roof, in-built sunroofs allow for controlled airflow and light without sacrificing structural integrity. Innovations in electric sliding mechanisms and rain sensors are elevating the appeal of in-built sunroofs. Their compact design and compatibility with various types of vehicles, including sedans and hatchbacks, make them an appealing option for both automakers and consumers.

Operation Type Insights

The electric segment dominated the automotive sunroof market in 2024. Electrically operated sunroofs provide enhanced convenience, safety, and integration with modern vehicle systems. Features such as one-touch operation, rain sensors, and anti-pinch technology improve the user experience. As consumer expectations rise for tech-enabled interiors and smart functionalities, electric sunroofs are starting to become standard in many new vehicle models. Their seamless integration with infotainment systems and in-cabin controls further solidify the segment's position.

The manual segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period due to the affordability, simplicity, and lower maintenance of manual sunroofs. These sunroofs resonate with consumers in emerging markets where price sensitivity is significant. Automakers are progressively including manual sunroofs as standard features in entry-level models to cater to customer preferences for open-air experience without raising vehicle costs, which supports the consistent growth of this segment.

Competitive Landscape



Webasto Group

CIE Automotive

Inteva Products LLC

Yachiyo Wuhan Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Mitsuba Corporation

AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd

Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV

Valmet Automotive Johnan America Inc.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Automotive Sunroof Market:



In May 2023, Gabrial India entered a partnership with Inalfa Roof Systems to produce sunroofs for SUVs and sedans. The company intends to invest USD 20.72 million to establish a new facility in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. This facility, which is set to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024, will have the capacity to manufacture 200,000 sunroofs annually in its initial phase. In February 2023, Vayve Mobility, based in India, revealed plans to launch a solar-powered electric vehicle named Eva. It will feature 150-watt solar panels integrated into its sunroof, offering a daily range of 10 to 12 km or an annual range of 3,000 km.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle Class



Economics

Medium Priced Luxury



By Propulsion Type



ICE Electric

By Material Type



Glass Fabric

By Product Type



Panoramic Sunroofs

In-Built Sunroof Others (Tilt & Slide, Pop Up, and Top Mount)



By Operation Type



Electric Manual

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia and Pacific MEA



