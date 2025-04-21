403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Japan Eye Trade Deal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump "values" discussions with Japan, as noted by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who commented Monday amid ongoing efforts to negotiate a new trade deal, complicated by tariff threats from Washington.
Ishiba remarked that Trump's “involvement shows that he values talks with Japan and intends to make decisions through his own leadership,” during a Budget Committee meeting, according to a media outlet.
This statement came in response to questions about Trump's meeting with Japan's economic revitalization minister, Akazawa Ryosei, who visited the White House last Wednesday to discuss trade.
Ryosei was the first foreign trade negotiator to meet with Trump after the president announced a 90-day delay for all countries except China to finalize tariff agreements with the U.S.
Although the talks didn't yield significant results, Ryosei revealed that the U.S. hopes to finalize a deal within the 90-day period and warned that Japan could face tariffs of up to 24% on its exports to the U.S. if no agreement is reached.
For now, a 10% baseline tariff is still in effect.
Additionally, Tokyo faces increasing pressure from the Trump administration to increase its financial contribution toward hosting over 50,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan.
However, Ishiba made it clear that Japan "will not include discussions on security in its trade talks" with the U.S.
Ishiba remarked that Trump's “involvement shows that he values talks with Japan and intends to make decisions through his own leadership,” during a Budget Committee meeting, according to a media outlet.
This statement came in response to questions about Trump's meeting with Japan's economic revitalization minister, Akazawa Ryosei, who visited the White House last Wednesday to discuss trade.
Ryosei was the first foreign trade negotiator to meet with Trump after the president announced a 90-day delay for all countries except China to finalize tariff agreements with the U.S.
Although the talks didn't yield significant results, Ryosei revealed that the U.S. hopes to finalize a deal within the 90-day period and warned that Japan could face tariffs of up to 24% on its exports to the U.S. if no agreement is reached.
For now, a 10% baseline tariff is still in effect.
Additionally, Tokyo faces increasing pressure from the Trump administration to increase its financial contribution toward hosting over 50,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan.
However, Ishiba made it clear that Japan "will not include discussions on security in its trade talks" with the U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment