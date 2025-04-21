Verdelago Resort: A Vision Of Sustainable Luxury And Green Design

Verdelago Resort

Verdelago Resort, the first Portuguese resort to integrate Green Globe's criteria from the design phase, has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification.

- Paulo Monteiro, General Manager of DevelopmentSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe is proud to announce that Verdelago Resort in Portugal has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, validating the resort's commitment to sustainability. Situated between Altura and Praia Verde in the Eastern Algarve, Verdelago Resort spans over 80 hectares, with an environmentally conscious design that has been an integral part of the project from its inception.Reflecting on this achievement, Paulo Monteiro, Verdelago Resort's General Manager of Development, stated:“It is with great satisfaction and pride that we receive Green Globe Certification. This recognition strengthens our commitment to sustainability at Verdelago and marks the completion of a long process that began in 2020. Obtaining this certificate proves our commitment to sustainability at all levels and is the result of the great effort made by a highly dedicated team, whose main objective has been to implement a strategy that not only reduces potential negative impacts but, above all, maximizes the positive impacts of the resort. This certification attests to a clearly positive overall impact on the environment and community in which it is located, particularly in terms of environmental and social aspects.”Verdelago is the first Portuguese 'Hotel & Resort' to have integrated Green Globe's rigorous sustainability criteria from the design phase. From the selection of materials and architectural considerations to the development of a solar plant, extensive tree planting, and the installation of advanced irrigation and energy management systems, every element of the resort's design reflects a strong environmental commitment. With only 9% of the property developed for accommodations and recreational infrastructure, Verdelago maintains a deep connection with nature, offering guests opportunities to explore scenic trails, pristine beaches, and wellness experiences amid the pine forest.Beyond environmental sustainability, Verdelago places a strong emphasis on community involvement. Approximately 50% of the resort's suppliers are local or regional enterprises, and the resort's on-site market showcases locally sourced and handmade products. The resort encourages guests to immerse themselves in the local culture through unique experiences, such as visiting a traditional cork factory or the historic salt pans where salt is still harvested by hand, enjoying a wine tasting at a nearby winery, or embarking on a solar-powered boat tour around the stunning Ria Formosa. Additionally, the resort has partnered with local sports teams, providing access to its sports center, and supports the Teach for Portugal Leadership Development Program in Castro Marim schools, which aims to reduce educational inequalities.Verdelago also prioritizes the well-being of its employees, fostering a workplace culture that values and recognizes its team. Initiatives such as monthly birthday celebrations, the“You Are a Talented Person” recognition program, which honors dedicated employees with a gift card and a family breakfast at the resort, and post-season appreciation events highlight the resort's commitment to its staff. Sustainability remains at the core of Verdelago, with comprehensive training provided on health, safety, waste management, and energy conservation to empower employees in their sustainability efforts.Paulo Monteiro expressed,“Sustainability has been a core priority at Verdelago since its inception, throughout all stages of design, construction, marketing, and tourism operations. At Verdelago, we uphold exceptional quality standards based on the concept simple, uncomplicated luxury that values the senses, experiences, and most authentic human and local values. We will continue advancing our sustainability strategy to become increasingly 'Green,' as our name suggests, further solidifying our position as a resort that exemplifies excellence in quality, luxury, and sustainability while deepening our positive impact on the entire community we are a part of.”Green Globe congratulates Verdelago Resort on this outstanding achievement and its outstanding dedication to sustainable tourism.About Verdelago ResortSituated between Altura and Praia Verde in the Eastern Algarve, Verdelago Resort spans over 80 hectares, offering direct beach access and a harmonious blend of nature and luxury. This 5-star resort features a variety of accommodations, including fully furnished townhouses and apartments, all designed in harmony with the natural surroundings. Amenities include a forthcoming 5-star hotel with 197 rooms, a gym, restaurants, a spa, and a 2-hectare lake situated within the Green Park, which encompasses approximately 37 hectares of green space with cycling and pedestrian paths, as well as leisure areas. Verdelago Resort is committed to sustainability, implementing strategies that ensure a significant positive impact on both the environment and the local community. For more information about Verdelago Resort and its sustainability initiatives, please visit verdelagoAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visitFor media inquiries:Vera MarquesEnvironmental & Sustainability ManagerVerdelago ResortMonte Vale da Velha, Vale da Velha8950-438 Altura, Algarve, PortugalMobile: (+351) 930 437 700Tel: (+351) 281 101 600...verdelago

