Trump Administration Warns of More Funding Cuts to Harvard
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has warned that it may withhold an extra USD1 billion in federal funding from Harvard University, intensifying the dispute concerning antisemitism policies, federal oversight, and academic governance.
This development was reported by the media on Sunday.
The conflict began after Harvard publicly released a letter from the administration’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, dated April 11.
The letter outlined specific demands for federal supervision over the university's admissions processes, faculty hiring practices, and campus ideologies, as reported by the media Officials from the administration revealed that they had expected the letter to remain confidential and used solely for negotiation purposes.
Harvard’s President Alan Garber responded in a public letter, stating, “We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement.”
He criticized the federal government’s demands, labeling them as “direct governmental regulation,” and emphasized that the scope of the requests went well beyond just addressing antisemitism.
In retaliation, the Trump administration froze about USD2.3 billion in federal funding for research and health initiatives at Harvard.
Additionally, it threatened to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and its ability to enroll international students.
A White House spokesperson commented to the media, “Instead of grandstanding, Harvard should focus on rebuilding confidence among all students, particularly Jewish students.”
