Bluegrace Logistics Announces 2025 LTL Summit At Tampa Headquarters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event brings top Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers, technology partners, and thought leaders from across the logistics industry together

Tampa, FL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, is proud to host the 2025 LTL Summit on April 22, 2025 at our Tampa, FL headquarters, bringing together top Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carriers, technology partners, and thought leaders from across the logistics industry

This exclusive two-day event will provide our LTL carrier network a unique opportunity to engage directly with the BlueGrace team-including representatives from Pricing & Procurement, IT, Managed Logistics, 3PL Sales, Partnerships, Marketing, Auditing, and Finance. These focused interactions are designed to foster transparency, innovation, and stronger alignment with our carrier partners.

Carrier Attendees Include: Southeastern Freight Lines, FedEx, Saia, Estes, XPO, ABF, AAA Cooper, TForce, and Roadrunner.

Strategic Partners: Shiplify and Cubiscan

Special Guest Speaker: Stifel will provide economic insight during a featured session.

The agenda features sessions such as“How BlueGrace Goes to Market,”“AI & Automation in LTL,”“Tactical Pricing,” and“Understanding Freight Opportunities.” Breakout tracks allow for candid discussions around scorecard success, density and accessorial strategies, and operational cost efficiency.

“This summit is about a real connection,” said Carly Bly, VP of LTL Pricing and Carrier Relations at BlueGrace.“We're creating space for open, honest conversations-whether it's about business strategies, service performance, or the future of tech in logistics. We want our carriers to leave with actionable insights, stronger relationships, and a clear sense of how we can grow and win together.”

Attendees will also be invited to share their perspectives on an exclusive episode of Logistics UnpluggedTM , our industry podcast and also enjoy some offsite networking events that showcase the best of Tampa-including a sunset dinner cruise on the bay.

The 2025 LTL Summit is a continuation of BlueGrace's commitment to deepening carrier relationships, driving mutual success, and shaping the future of LTL shipping.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus , a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit .

Attachment

BlueGrace Logistics Announces 2025 LTL Summit at Tampa Headquarters

CONTACT: Adam White BlueGrace Logistics ...