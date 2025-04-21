Festival In Masalli Embraces Arts And Fosters Creative Expression

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Masalli State Art Gallery has presented a traveling exhibition of paintings and photographs, Azernews reports.

The project was organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry within the framework of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" declared in Azerbaijan, aimed at demonstrating ethnic diversity in Azerbaijan, commitment to the values ​​of multiculturalism, encouraging dialogue between ethnic groups and strengthening tolerance in society.

Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, head of the Masalli Executive Authority District Araz Ahmadov, representatives of culture and the public took part in the event.

Before the opening, flowers were laid at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev.

The name of the exhibition "Müxtəlifliyə qucaq açaq" (Let's embrace diversity) symbolizes the coexistence and harmony of various ethnic groups and cultures in Azerbaijan, as well as the value and preservation of this diversity.

Paintings and graphic works by well-known Azerbaijani artists, included in the State Art Gallery's collection, photographs from Azerbaijan Photographers Union's collection, as well as an installation "Echo" were demonstrated as part of the exhibition.

In the installation, consisting of mirrors, phrases in the languages ​​of different nations will be written in neon paint. The mirror symbolizes the viewer's involvement in multicultural Azerbaijan, the transparent circle - the openness and lack of boundaries of cultural diversity, and the neon inscriptions demonstrate the invisible but strong connections between different languages ​​and cultures.

An interactive exhibition called "The Tree of the Genetic Code" is also presented as part of the 15-day project. Participants will draw leaves on a canvas with a tree using fingerprints. The roots of the tree symbolize our heritage, and the branches - our future.

Guests were also presented with a book exhibition in Heydar Aliyev Park, publications reflecting the cultural diversity of Azerbaijan, written in the languages ​​of different nations and telling about their folklore and history.

Then, Children's Art School presented a concert program with the participation of folklore groups of small peoples.

Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov got acquainted with the activities of the Children's Art School in Masalli and attended the concert program prepared by the students.

In conclusion, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Huseynov held a master class for students studying in the specialty "Piano" in schools of the districts covered by the activities of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Department of Culture.