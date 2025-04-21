HBT Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|March 31, 2025
| For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|16.85
|%
|10.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.77
|8.50
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.48
|7.00
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.64
|4.00
The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.73% as of March 31, 2025, from 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.63 to $15.43 as of March 31, 2025, when compared to December 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program, which is in effect until January 1, 2026. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $15.0 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.
____________________________________
(1) See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
About HBT Financial, Inc.
HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of March 31, 2025, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain,“forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“will,”“propose,”“may,”“plan,”“seek,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,” or“should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory or other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory banking agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets; (viii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (ix) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (x) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiv) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xvi) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvii) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xviii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company's cost of funds; (xxi) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; (xxii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
...
(309) 664-4556
| HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|63,138
|$
|62,798
|$
|61,961
|Interest expense
|14,430
|15,397
|15,273
|Net interest income
|48,708
|47,401
|46,688
|Provision for credit losses
|576
|725
|527
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|48,132
|46,676
|46,161
|Noninterest income
|9,306
|11,630
|5,626
|Noninterest expense
|31,935
|30,908
|31,268
|Income before income tax expense
|25,503
|27,398
|20,519
|Income tax expense
|6,428
|7,126
|5,261
|Net income
|$
|19,075
|$
|20,272
|$
|15,258
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.48
|Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|19,253
|$
|19,546
|$
|18,073
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (1)
|0.61
|0.62
|0.57
|Book value per share
|$
|17.86
|$
|17.26
|$
|15.71
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|15.43
|14.80
|13.19
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|31,631,431
|31,559,366
|31,612,888
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares
|31,711,671
|31,702,864
|31,803,187
|SUMMARY RATIOS
|Net interest margin *
|4.12
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.94
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)
|4.16
|4.01
|3.99
|Efficiency ratio
|53.85
|%
|51.16
|%
|58.41
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)
|53.35
|50.68
|57.78
|Loan to deposit ratio
|78.95
|%
|80.27
|%
|76.73
|%
|Return on average assets *
|1.54
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.23
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity *
|13.95
|14.89
|12.42
|Return on average tangible common equity * (1)
|16.20
|17.40
|14.83
|Adjusted return on average assets * (1)
|1.55
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.45
|%
|Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)
|14.08
|14.36
|14.72
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)
|16.36
|16.77
|17.57
|CAPITAL
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|16.85
|%
|16.51
|%
|15.79
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|14.77
|14.50
|13.77
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|13.48
|13.21
|12.44
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|11.64
|11.51
|10.65
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|11.10
|10.82
|9.85
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|9.73
|9.42
|8.40
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *
|0.05
|%
|0.08
|%
|(0.02)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|1.22
|1.21
|1.22
|Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|0.15
|0.22
|0.29
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.11
|0.16
|0.20
____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
| HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans, including fees:
|Taxable
|$
|53,369
|$
|52,587
|$
|51,926
|Federally tax exempt
|1,168
|1,199
|1,094
|Debt securities:
|Taxable
|6,936
|6,829
|6,204
|Federally tax exempt
|469
|482
|597
|Interest-bearing deposits in bank
|1,065
|1,520
|1,952
|Other interest and dividend income
|131
|181
|188
|Total interest and dividend income
|63,138
|62,798
|61,961
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|12,939
|13,672
|13,593
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|22
|179
|152
|Borrowings
|109
|115
|125
|Subordinated notes
|470
|470
|470
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|890
|961
|933
|Total interest expense
|14,430
|15,397
|15,273
|Net interest income
|48,708
|47,401
|46,688
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|576
|725
|527
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|48,132
|46,676
|46,161
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Card income
|2,548
|2,797
|2,616
|Wealth management fees
|2,841
|3,138
|2,547
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,944
|2,080
|1,869
|Mortgage servicing
|990
|1,158
|1,055
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|(308
|)
|1,331
|80
|Gains on sale of mortgage loans
|252
|409
|298
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|-
|(315
|)
|(3,382
|)
|Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
|8
|(83
|)
|(16
|)
|Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets
|13
|7
|87
|Gains (losses) on other assets
|54
|2
|(635
|)
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|164
|415
|164
|Other noninterest income
|800
|691
|943
|Total noninterest income
|9,306
|11,630
|5,626
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries
|17,053
|15,784
|16,657
|Employee benefits
|3,285
|2,649
|2,805
|Occupancy of bank premises
|2,625
|2,773
|2,582
|Furniture and equipment
|445
|460
|550
|Data processing
|2,717
|2,998
|2,925
|Marketing and customer relations
|1,144
|948
|996
|Amortization of intangible assets
|695
|709
|710
|FDIC insurance
|562
|557
|560
|Loan collection and servicing
|383
|653
|452
|Foreclosed assets
|5
|31
|49
|Other noninterest expense
|3,021
|3,346
|2,982
|Total noninterest expense
|31,935
|30,908
|31,268
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|25,503
|27,398
|20,519
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|6,428
|7,126
|5,261
|NET INCOME
|$
|19,075
|$
|20,272
|$
|15,258
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.48
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.48
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|31,584,989
|31,559,366
|31,662,954
| HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|25,005
|$
|29,552
|$
|19,989
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|186,586
|108,140
|240,223
|Cash and cash equivalents
|211,591
|137,692
|260,212
|Interest-bearing time deposits with banks
|-
|-
|515
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|706,135
|698,049
|669,020
|Debt securities held-to-maturity
|490,398
|499,858
|517,472
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|3,323
|3,315
|3,324
|Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value
|2,629
|2,629
|2,622
|Restricted stock, at cost
|5,086
|5,086
|5,155
|Loans held for sale
|2,721
|1,586
|3,479
|Loans, before allowance for credit losses
|3,461,778
|3,466,146
|3,345,962
|Allowance for credit losses
|(42,111
|)
|(42,044
|)
|(40,815
|)
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|3,419,667
|3,424,102
|3,305,147
|Bank owned life insurance
|24,153
|23,989
|24,069
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|67,272
|66,758
|64,755
|Bank premises held for sale
|190
|317
|317
|Foreclosed assets
|460
|367
|277
|Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Intangible assets, net
|17,148
|17,843
|19,972
|Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
|18,519
|18,827
|19,081
|Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|1,614
|1,614
|1,614
|Accrued interest receivable
|22,735
|24,770
|23,117
|Other assets
|38,731
|46,280
|60,542
|Total assets
|$
|5,092,192
|$
|5,032,902
|$
|5,040,510
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,065,874
|$
|1,046,405
|$
|1,047,074
|Interest-bearing
|3,318,716
|3,271,849
|3,313,500
|Total deposits
|4,384,590
|4,318,254
|4,360,574
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|2,698
|28,969
|31,864
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|7,209
|13,231
|12,725
|Subordinated notes
|39,573
|39,553
|39,494
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|52,864
|52,849
|52,804
|Other liabilities
|40,201
|35,441
|46,368
|Total liabilities
|4,527,135
|4,488,297
|4,543,829
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock
|329
|328
|328
|Surplus
|297,024
|297,297
|296,054
|Retained earnings
|329,169
|316,764
|278,353
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(38,446
|)
|(46,765
|)
|(56,048
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(23,019
|)
|(23,019
|)
|(22,006
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|565,057
|544,605
|496,681
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,092,192
|$
|5,032,902
|$
|5,040,510
|SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|31,631,431
|31,559,366
|31,612,888
| HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|LOANS
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|441,261
|$
|428,389
|$
|402,206
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|321,990
|322,316
|294,967
|Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|891,022
|899,565
|890,251
|Construction and land development
|376,046
|374,657
|345,991
|Multi-family
|424,096
|431,524
|421,573
|One-to-four family residential
|455,376
|463,968
|485,948
|Agricultural and farmland
|292,240
|293,375
|287,205
|Municipal, consumer, and other
|259,747
|252,352
|217,821
|Total loans
|$
|3,461,778
|$
|3,466,146
|$
|3,345,962
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|DEPOSITS
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,065,874
|$
|1,046,405
|$
|1,047,074
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,143,677
|1,099,061
|1,139,172
|Money market
|812,146
|820,825
|802,685
|Savings
|575,558
|566,533
|602,739
|Time
|787,335
|785,430
|713,142
|Brokered
|-
|-
|55,762
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,318,716
|3,271,849
|3,313,500
|Total deposits
|$
|4,384,590
|$
|4,318,254
|$
|4,360,574
| HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost *
| Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost *
| Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost *
|ASSETS
|Loans
|$
|3,460,906
|$
|54,537
|6.39
|%
|$
|3,387,541
|$
|53,786
|6.32
|%
|$
|3,371,219
|$
|53,020
|6.33
|%
|Debt securities
|1,204,424
|7,405
|2.49
|1,208,404
|7,311
|2.41
|1,213,947
|6,801
|2.25
|Deposits with banks
|120,014
|1,065
|3.60
|149,691
|1,520
|4.04
|167,297
|1,952
|4.69
|Other
|12,677
|131
|4.19
|12,698
|181
|5.68
|12,986
|188
|5.82
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,798,021
|$
|63,138
|5.34
|%
|4,758,334
|$
|62,798
|5.25
|%
|4,765,449
|$
|61,961
|5.23
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(42,061
|)
|(40,942
|)
|(40,238
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|276,853
|277,074
|278,253
|Total assets
|$
|5,032,813
|$
|4,994,466
|$
|5,003,464
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,120,608
|$
|1,453
|0.53
|%
|$
|1,088,082
|$
|1,351
|0.49
|%
|$
|1,127,684
|$
|1,311
|0.47
|%
|Money market
|807,728
|4,397
|2.21
|787,768
|4,444
|2.24
|812,684
|4,797
|2.37
|Savings
|569,494
|370
|0.26
|562,833
|389
|0.27
|611,224
|443
|0.29
|Time
|784,099
|6,719
|3.48
|796,494
|7,439
|3.72
|664,498
|5,925
|3.59
|Brokered
|-
|-
|-
|3,261
|49
|5.96
|82,150
|1,117
|5.47
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,281,929
|12,939
|1.60
|3,238,438
|13,672
|1.68
|3,298,240
|13,593
|1.66
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|8,754
|22
|1.02
|31,624
|179
|2.26
|32,456
|152
|1.89
|Borrowings
|12,890
|109
|3.41
|13,370
|115
|3.42
|13,003
|125
|3.87
|Subordinated notes
|39,563
|470
|4.82
|39,543
|470
|4.73
|39,484
|470
|4.78
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|52,856
|890
|6.83
|52,841
|961
|7.23
|52,796
|933
|7.11
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,395,992
|$
|14,430
|1.72
|%
|3,375,816
|$
|15,397
|1.81
|%
|3,435,979
|$
|15,273
|1.79
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,045,733
|1,041,471
|1,036,402
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|36,373
|35,644
|37,107
|Total liabilities
|4,478,098
|4,452,931
|4,509,488
|Stockholders' Equity
|554,715
|541,535
|493,976
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,032,813
|$
|4,994,466
|$
|5,003,464
|Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)
|$
|48,708
|4.12
|%
|$
|47,401
|3.96
|%
|$
|46,688
|3.94
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)
|545
|0.04
|562
|0.05
|575
|0.05
| Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)
|$
|49,253
|4.16
|%
|$
|47,963
|4.01
|%
|$
|47,263
|3.99
|%
|Net interest rate spread (4)
|3.62
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (5)
|$
|1,402,029
|$
|1,382,518
|$
|1,329,470
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.41
|1.41
|1.39
|Cost of total deposits
|1.21
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.26
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.32
|1.39
|1.37
____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
| HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|Nonaccrual
|$
|5,102
|$
|7,652
|$
|9,657
|Past due 90 days or more, still accruing
|4
|4
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|5,106
|7,656
|9,657
|Foreclosed assets
|460
|367
|277
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|5,566
|$
|8,023
|$
|9,934
|Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government
|$
|1,350
|$
|1,573
|$
|2,676
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|42,111
|$
|42,044
|$
|40,815
|Loans, before allowance for credit losses
|3,461,778
|3,466,146
|3,345,962
|CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|1.22
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
|825.38
|549.45
|422.65
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|824.74
|549.16
|422.65
|Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|0.15
|0.22
|0.29
|Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses
|0.15
|0.22
|0.29
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.11
|0.16
|0.20
|Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets
|0.16
|0.23
|0.30
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Beginning balance
|$
|42,044
|$
|40,966
|$
|40,048
|Provision for credit losses
|496
|1,771
|560
|Charge-offs
|(665
|)
|(1,086
|)
|(227
|)
|Recoveries
|236
|393
|434
|Ending balance
|$
|42,111
|$
|42,044
|$
|40,815
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|429
|$
|693
|$
|(207
|)
|Average loans
|3,460,906
|3,387,541
|3,371,219
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *
|0.05
|%
|0.08
|%
|(0.02)
|%
____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Loans
|$
|496
|$
|1,771
|$
|560
|Unfunded lending-related commitments
|80
|(1,046
|)
|(33
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|576
|$
|725
|$
|527
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Net income
|$
|19,075
|$
|20,272
|$
|15,258
|Less: adjustments
|Gains (losses) on closed branch premises
|59
|-
|(635
|)
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|-
|(315
|)
|(3,382
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|(308
|)
|1,331
|80
|Total adjustments
|(249
|)
|1,016
|(3,937
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments (1)
|71
|(290
|)
|1,122
|Total adjustments after tax effect
|(178
|)
|726
|(2,815
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|19,253
|$
|19,546
|$
|18,073
|Average assets
|$
|5,032,813
|$
|4,994,466
|$
|5,003,464
|Return on average assets *
|1.54
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.23
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets *
|1.55
|1.56
|1.45
____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|19,075
|$
|20,272
|$
|15,258
|Adjusted net income
|$
|19,253
|$
|19,546
|$
|18,073
|Denominator:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|31,584,989
|31,559,366
|31,662,954
|Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units
|126,682
|143,498
|140,233
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares
|31,711,671
|31,702,864
|31,803,187
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.48
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.48
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.57
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.57
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Net interest income
|$
|48,708
|$
|47,401
|$
|46,688
|Noninterest income
|9,306
|11,630
|5,626
|Noninterest expense
|(31,935
|)
|(30,908
|)
|(31,268
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|26,079
|28,123
|21,046
|Less: adjustments
|Gains (losses) on closed branch premises
|59
|-
|(635
|)
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|-
|(315
|)
|(3,382
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|(308
|)
|1,331
|80
|Total adjustments
|(249
|)
|1,016
|(3,937
|)
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
|$
|26,328
|$
|27,107
|$
|24,983
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|26,079
|$
|28,123
|$
|21,046
|Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)
|429
|693
|(207
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs
|$
|25,650
|$
|27,430
|$
|21,253
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
|$
|26,328
|$
|27,107
|$
|24,983
|Less: net charge-offs (recoveries)
|429
|693
|(207
|)
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs
|$
|25,899
|$
|26,414
|$
|25,190
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|Net interest income
|$
|48,708
|$
|47,401
|$
|46,688
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|545
|562
|575
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|$
|49,253
|$
|47,963
|$
|47,263
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)
|Net interest margin *
|4.12
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.94
|%
|Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)
|4.16
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.99
|%
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|4,798,021
|$
|4,758,334
|$
|4,765,449
____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|31,935
|$
|30,908
|$
|31,268
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
|695
|709
|710
|Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets
|$
|31,240
|$
|30,199
|$
|30,558
|Net interest income
|$
|48,708
|$
|47,401
|$
|46,688
|Total noninterest income
|9,306
|11,630
|5,626
|Operating revenue
|58,014
|59,031
|52,314
|Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
|545
|562
|575
|Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|58,559
|59,593
|52,889
|Less: adjustments to noninterest income
|Gains (losses) on closed branch premises
|59
|-
|(635
|)
|Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities
|-
|(315
|)
|(3,382
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment
|(308
|)
|1,331
|80
|Total adjustments to noninterest income
|(249
|)
|1,016
|(3,937
|)
|Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|$
|58,808
|$
|58,577
|$
|56,826
|Efficiency ratio
|53.85
|%
|51.16
|%
|58.41
|%
|Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|53.35
|50.68
|57.78
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|53.12
|51.55
|53.77
____________________________________
(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Tangible Common Equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|565,057
|$
|544,605
|$
|496,681
|Less: Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|17,148
|17,843
|19,972
|Tangible common equity
|$
|488,089
|$
|466,942
|$
|416,889
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|5,092,192
|$
|5,032,902
|$
|5,040,510
|Less: Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|17,148
|17,843
|19,972
|Tangible assets
|$
|5,015,224
|$
|4,955,239
|$
|4,960,718
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|11.10
|%
|10.82
|%
|9.85
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.73
|9.42
|8.40
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|31,631,431
|31,559,366
|31,612,888
|Book value per share
|$
|17.86
|$
|17.26
|$
|15.71
|Tangible book value per share
|15.43
|14.80
|13.19
| Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Average Tangible Common Equity
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|554,715
|$
|541,535
|$
|493,976
|Less: Goodwill
|59,820
|59,820
|59,820
|Less: Intangible assets, net
|17,480
|18,170
|20,334
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|477,415
|$
|463,545
|$
|413,822
|Net income
|$
|19,075
|$
|20,272
|$
|15,258
|Adjusted net income
|19,253
|19,546
|18,073
|Return on average stockholders' equity *
|13.95
|%
|14.89
|%
|12.42
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity *
|16.20
|17.40
|14.83
|Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *
|14.08
|%
|14.36
|%
|14.72
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *
|16.36
|16.77
|17.57
____________________________________
* Annualized measure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment