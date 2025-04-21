UP Tops In Atrocities Against Dalits: Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 21 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday mounted a fresh attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of presiding over a deteriorating law and order situation, especially regarding crimes against Dalits.

Yadav alleged that the state has now become“number one” in atrocities against the Dalit community.

"Under the BJP's rule, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the number one state in cases of atrocities against Dalits. The question that arises is -- why is it that states like UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Maharashtra -- all governed by the BJP -- feature prominently in incidents of violence, harassment, and especially the mistreatment of Dalit women?" Yadav said in a post on X.

He went on to accuse the BJP of fostering a feudal mindset.“The BJP is essentially a party of traditional hegemonists. Its core ideology is feudal, which looks down upon the poor, the marginalised, Dalits, Backward Classes, minorities, women, and tribals.

"In terms of mentality, behaviour and intent, BJP leaders continue to live in the pre-Independence era,” he alleged.

Yadav further claimed that despite using Dalits and backward communities as electoral tools, the BJP does precious little to empower them meaningfully within the organisation or government.

“In BJP, a Dalit or backward individual may be given a title, but never real power or a meaningful position. Elections are fought in their name, but they are rarely considered for roles such as Chief Minister or other key posts,” he said.

He also took a swipe at what he termed as the BJP's tokenism and alleged that true leadership opportunities for Dalits within the party are non-existent.

“Those who listen to their conscience will never accept humiliation or oppression. But many are forced to compromise due to personal greed or selfish interests. Today's Dalit community has awakened. They are saying loud and clear -- they do not want the BJP,” he said.