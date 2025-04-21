W Communications Launches W Productions With Content Agency Bellow

MENAFN - PRovoke)- Global creative and communications agency, W Communications has launched a new global joint venture in partnership with multi-discipline content agency, Bellow. The joint enterprise, W Productions, will be led out of W Asia, the Singapore hub for all the agency's work across the Asia Pacific region.

W Productions will further reinforce W's content capabilities across its global network. This will accelerate the development of the agency's transformation from its core earned-first communications into a full suite creative integrated communications and marketing agency services across the B2B and B2C sectors, it said in a statement.





Bellow, founded in 2021, is a creative video agency based in Singapore, founded and led by Shafyq Hameed, former chief operations officer of Titan Digital Media. The agency has earned recognition for its bold storytelling and innovative visuals, creating standout through-the-line content. Its clients span a portfolio of iconic brands across consumer tech, media group, property and consumer lifestyle industries.



Together, W and Bellow will leverage their combined agency capabilities to serve their collective client bases, blending W's future-forward, culturally driven approach to marketing with Bellow's content-first vision.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Bellow as a significant step forward in enhancing and growing our integrated suite of services," said Robin Chang, APAC general manager at W Asia. "W Productions will provide a new and unique value proposition in the content production space to our clients as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, delivering exceptional results that impact businesses positively across APAC and beyond. This integrated approach not only fosters bold creative synergy but also optimises costs and accelerates production timelines.”



Chang added that several current clients are already utilizing this service, and as the firm explores options for rapid creative content delivery from a single cost pool, its observed increased interest from both existing clients and new prospects. "This model that offers a blend of compelling creative output and swift turnaround has emerged as a highly sought-after content solution, increasingly favoured in today's fast-paced market," said Chang exclusively to PRovoke Media.



"Collaborating with W Communications is an exciting move for us as we look to grow our capabilities and continue to create dynamic content on a global scale," added Shafyq, founder of Bellow Media. "In today's climate where brands are looking for quality content produced with efficiency and quick turnaround time, we are excited to partner with W's dynamic global team to deliver fresh and impactful content solutions for our clients that cut through all platforms of paid, earned, owned and shared media.”



This comes shortly after W Communications unveiled Chomp – a disruptive new creative growth agency that puts digital-first communications at the heart of hospitality marketing.



Part of W's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, Chomp is the latest spin-off venture from W's employee-owned structure, empowering talent from within to create industry-leading businesses. Its founding clients include the latest Harry's restaurant, set to open in Kings Cross this summer.



Sitting within the W Group but operating as an independent specialist agency, Chomp is designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the hospitality sector. With a focus on four key areas; TikTok-driven discovery, booking platform optimisation, and direct investment in restaurant growth, Chomp offers a data-led, performance-driven approach that delivers real-world revenue, it said in a statement.