Prime Minister Commends APC's Jd30m Commitment To Social Development

AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday commended the Arab Potash Company (APC) for allocating JD30 million over the next three years to support the education and health sectors, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

During a meeting with APC Chairman Shehada Abu Hdeib, Hassan underscored the importance of such private sector contributions in complementing government efforts to improve vital public services. He noted that CSR contributions targeting education and health have reached nearly JD170 million over the past two months alone, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Hassan said that this latest commitment builds on the company's longstanding support for development and charitable initiatives across local communities.

The prime minister also highlighted key commitments made in recent weeks, including JD90 million from the Association of Banks in Jordan over three years, JD40 million from the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, and pledges by the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company and Jordan Free Zones Company to dedicate 5 per cent of their annual profits to CSR.

Hassan stressed the need to institutionalise CSR as a long-term development strategy that remains consistent regardless of changes in government or corporate leadership.

He also stressed that specific projects to be funded through the CSR initiative will be identified on an annual basis, with the first round to be announced next month. "A dedicated account has been established at the Central Bank to manage these funds, which will be disbursed in coordination with contributing companies as implementation progresses," he added.

He also noted that public facilities such as schools and health centres built with private sector support will be clearly marked to promote a culture of giving and strengthen public-private partnerships.

Hassan also commended the APC for expanding its investments and enhancing its global competitiveness, pointing to a recent expansion agreement valued at over $800 million with the American company Palmarl.

Abu Hdeib reiterated the company's commitment to national development, saying the JD30 million pledge reflects its dedication to supporting government-led initiatives and formalising CSR as a cornerstone of sustainable growth.

“Comprehensive development is not possible without real investment in people,” Abu Hdeib said, noting that the new initiative strengthens the partnership between the public and private sectors.

He added that the new commitment will not affect the company's existing CSR programmes, which have collectively contributed more than JD66 million over the past five years.

He also said that APC views itself as a national institution equally committed to profitability and meaningful, long-term service to Jordan and its people.

Abu Hdeib also presented key projects under APC's 2025–2028 strategy, which focuses on expanding operations, boosting global competitiveness, and exploring new opportunities for one of Jordan's leading industrial companies.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh and Government Communication Minister Mohammad Momani.

The government has been actively encouraging the private sector to adopt a more structured and sustainable approach to CSR, particularly in sectors with high developmental and operational impact, with a focus on underserved governorates.