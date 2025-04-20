Army Chief, New Zealand Delegation Discuss Cooperation
During the meeting, held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), the two sides reviewed means to strengthen joint coordination and enhance military ties to serve the interests of both countries' armed forces.
Attendees were also briefed on the development and modernisation of JAF's weapon systems, equipment, and operational capabilities, in line with evolving regional challenges, according to an Army statement.
Davies emphasised the importance of continued coordination with the JAF, particularly in joint training and knowledge exchange, and expressed appreciation for the strong relations between the two armies.
The meeting was attended by the New Zealand Defence Attaché in Amman and several senior JAF officers.
