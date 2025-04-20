403
Social Affairs Min. Discusses Cooperation With UN Rep. In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila discussed Sunday with UN Secretary General's Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Ambassador Ghada Al-Taher ways to enhance cooperation and organize a specialized conference on social welfare organizations.
A ministry statement said both sides reviewed aspects of cooperation and exchange of expertise in the fields of social welfare and development.
Minister Al-Huwaila affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting all initiatives and partnerships with the UN office in Kuwait, praising efforts made to strengthen integration among government agencies, international organizations, and civil society institutions in matters related to social care and development, contributing positively to serving the community and achieving desired humanitarian and developmental objectives.
For her part, Ambassador Al-Taher stressed the importance of coordinating efforts between governmental bodies and civil society institutions, expressing the UN office's desire to organize an expanded conference on social welfare organizations with local and regional participation to highlight key challenges and opportunities in this vital area.
She added that it was agreed upon to develop a comprehensive schedule of activities and events associated with global days aimed at raising societal awareness on disability, women and children issues, focusing on conducting targeted and impactful activities throughout the year.
Al-Taher also emphasized the importance of collaborating with specialized civil society organizations through joint training courses to support and build the capacity of workers in relevant fields and to empower targeted groups. (end)
