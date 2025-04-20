Ajay Devgn And Kajol Wish Their 'Darling Girl' Nysa As She Turns 22

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan has turned 22 years old on Sunday. Wishing her on her special day, daddy Devgn penned a special post on social media.

The 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a mirror selfie clicked by Nysa. The image featured Ajay standing behind her daughter in black attire, while she smiles at the camera in a yellow jacket.

Wishing his little one, Ajay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories...Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Nysa's mom, Kajol also used social media to wish her as she turned 22. The diva shared two stunning pictures of the birthday girl on her IG in a yellow ethnic attire, and wrote, "Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way... love love love u my darling girl!"

Nysa's cousin, Aaman Devgan also wished her with the words, "Happy birthday Nysuu love you always..."

Promising to not bully Nysa anymore, the 'Azaad' actor said, "ps: no bullying me anymore this year you are 22 now."

Aaman's post starts with a throwback picture with Kajol and Nysa, followed by a more recent photograph with the star kid.

He further added two stills of the sibling duo Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) from the popular American sitcom "Friends".

Aaman's post ends with an old still of him holding little Nysa in his arms.

Refreshing your memory, Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony after dating for some time. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nysa, in April 2003, and seven years later, in September 2010, they became parents to a baby boy, whom they named Yug.