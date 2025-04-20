Wheat Crop Fire Incidents In Punjab Causing Massive Losses: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Sunday raised serious questions over the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government's failure to implement the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, which could ensure timely and direct compensation to farmers for crop losses.

Baliawal highlighted the recent series of wheat crop fire incidents in districts like Moga, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Ferozepur, stating that these have caused massive losses to farmers.

He urged the government to immediately conduct a special Girdawari (crop loss assessment) and provide adequate compensation to affected farmers without delay.

He reminded that similar assurances were made by the government during last year's flood devastation, but on-ground implementation remained limited to hollow announcements.

“This time, the government must not repeat the same mistake. The Girdawari process should be completed within a week, and financial assistance should be disbursed promptly,” Baliawal said.

He further asked,“Why is the Punjab government deliberately avoiding the implementation of a central scheme that directly benefits the farmers? Is it political ego or lack of will?”

He stressed that apathy in such times only deepens the distress of the agrarian community and demanded that the government act responsibly.

As the wheat harvesting season picks up speed, scores of fire incidents in fields owing to the prevailing dry season have been reported, a major concern for farmers.

Farmers have been appealing to the government for compensation, citing the economic losses they have suffered owing to the fire incidents. They sought the need for efficient emergency response systems, especially in rural and interior areas to prevent fire mishaps in the future.

In most cases, farmers have been blaming loose electricity wires passing over the fields, triggering short-circuits and igniting the dry fields.