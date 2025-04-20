403
Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Breaking Easter Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) On Sunday, both Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for breaching a one-sided Easter ceasefire that had been announced the previous day by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
The ceasefire was intended to offer a temporary pause in hostilities, but both parties quickly accused the other of failing to observe it.
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a message posted on X, relayed a frontline report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Based on this update, “Across various frontline directions, there have already been 59 cases of Russian shelling and 5 assaults by Russian units” as of 6:00 a.m. Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to fabricate a “general impression” of honoring the truce, insisting that Moscow must fully adhere to its terms.
Zelenskyy also alleged that from the start of the ceasefire until midnight on Sunday, Russian forces carried out over 300 shelling incidents and launched 19 assaults. Additionally, drones were reportedly deployed 290 times during this timeframe.
He emphasized that “Ukraine’s proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after midnight tonight remains on the table,” adding that Ukraine's actions would be based on the realities they observe in the field.
In a separate statement issued late Saturday, Zelenskyy reported ongoing clashes in the Russian border areas of Kursk and Belgorod.
He stressed, “What matters most now is that it is finally clear who has truly been the cause of this war all along.”
Highlighting the impact of Putin’s order to reduce the severity of the assaults, he pointed out that a visible drop in violence followed.
Zelenskyy concluded that Russia is solely accountable for both initiating and perpetuating the conflict.
