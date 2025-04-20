403
Data indicates foreign nationals behind crime increase in Austria
(MENAFN) Almost half of all crimes committed in Austria last year involved foreign nationals, with a sharp increase in offenses linked to young Syrians, according to newly released police statistics.
The Austrian Interior Ministry reported on Monday that the country registered over 500,000 criminal offenses in 2024—up 1.2% from the previous year. Of the nearly 336,000 suspects identified, 46.8% were foreign citizens.
More than 150,000 of the suspects were non-Austrian nationals, with individuals from Romania, Germany, and Syria most frequently implicated. The number of Syrian suspects rose by approximately 30% from 2023, surpassing 11,000.
Youth crime has also surged, particularly among children aged 10 to 14. Offenses in this age group have nearly doubled since 2020, and nearly half of the juvenile suspects were foreign nationals. Syrian minors alone saw a 35% increase in reported crimes compared to the previous year.
In response, Austrian authorities have proposed tougher measures, such as compulsory counseling for minors, targeted interventions for repeat offenders, and supervised housing with judicial oversight for at-risk youths.
Austria, which hosts close to 100,000 Syrian refugees, recently suspended asylum applications from Syrians following the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar Assad. The country also paused family reunifications and issued around 2,400 revocation notices for refugee status.
Similar trends are seen in Germany, where 41% of crime suspects in 2023 were foreign nationals, even though foreigners make up just 15% of the population. German officials have pledged to improve integration initiatives and accelerate the deportation of foreign offenders.
Public concern over immigration has intensified in Austria, especially after a deadly stabbing in February. A 14-year-old was killed and five others injured in what authorities called an “Islamist attack” carried out by a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker who was reportedly radicalized online in a short period.
