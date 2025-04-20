403
Scientists Claim Discovery of Brand New Color ‘Olo’
(MENAFN) A group of researchers has announced the discovery of a new colour, one that no human has ever seen before.
The experiment, conducted in the United States, involved researchers using laser pulses directed into the participants' eyes. By stimulating specific retinal cells, the participants reported seeing a blue-green shade, which the scientists have named "olo."
However, some experts argue that the existence of this new colour is "open to argument."
The results of the study were published in a scientific journal on Friday.
Co-author Prof. Ren Ng, from the University of California, referred to the discovery as "remarkable." He and his team believe that the findings could provide valuable insights into research on colour blindness.
Prof. Ng, one of the five participants in the experiment, shared his experience during an interview on a program. He explained that "olo" appeared "more saturated than any colour that you can see in the real world."
To provide an analogy, Prof. Ng described a scenario where a person spends their life seeing only a soft pastel pink. Then, one day, they encounter an intensely vivid version of that pink, and it is revealed to be a new colour called red.
This comparison helped illustrate the intensity of the new colour they observed during the experiment.
For the study, a laser beam was directed into the pupil of one eye for each participant.
The research involved five individuals, four men and one woman, all of whom had normal colour vision.
Three of these participants, including Prof. Ng, also contributed to the research paper.
