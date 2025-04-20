International Workplace Group Expands To Msheireb Downtown Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Properties has revealed that International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest hybrid workspace platform with brands including Spaces and Regus, will open a flexible workspace in the thriving Msheireb Downtown Doha. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand for flexible workspaces across Qatar.

The company's opening in the district is seen as another strong endorsement of the area's growing reputation as a business hub.

The openingcomes on the heels of IWG posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 899 new centres to its network since January 2024 and opening 624 new workspaces.

Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, stressed the significance of the move, and said:“IWG's decision to expand in Msheireb Downtown Doha speaks to the business appeal of our downtown. As a preferred destination for commercial tenants, Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to establish itself as a leading business district, attracting top multinational companies and organisations.”

Importantly, IWG's offerings go beyond serving large corporations. The growing trend of self-employment, the gig economy, and the rise of young entrepreneurs are fuelling the demand for flexible workspaces.“The flexible workspace solutions provided by IWG are tailored to meet the needs of young entrepreneurs, offering them the flexibility to grow their businesses while creating a collaborative and supportive environment for success,” added Eng. Al Kuwari.

The opening is part of the broader trend of businesses choosing Msheireb Downtown Doha as their base of operations. With its prime location, modern infrastructure, and commitment to sustainability, the district has become an attractive area for both established corporations and small businesses alike. The IWG location is an impressive workspace complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative areas. It will meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.

Research by leading academics has found that flexibility in working patterns offers a multitude of benefits for employees, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.

With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group's unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented:“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Doha with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Msheireb Downtown Doha is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Msheireb Properties to develop a cutting-edge workspace to their buildings.”