A Dialogue With Prime Minister Of Grenada On The Future Of Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Middle East Council on Global Affairs, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, organised a dialogue yesterday with Prime Minister of Grenada H E Dickon Mitchell titled,“Reimagining Education: Innovation and Leadership in a Changing World”.

The session was attended by a selection of diplomats, academics, and education experts.

Dr. Tarik Yousef, Director of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, opened the event by welcoming Prime Minister Mitchell, emphasising the importance of education as a strategic priority for Qatar.

He praised the role of Qatari institutions in driving educational innovation in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

He also highlighted the Middle East Council's commitment to supporting national efforts in this area through knowledge production and promoting academic and policy dialogue on the future of education. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell stressed the importance of this constructive dialogue, reaffirming Grenada's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Qatar, particularly in the fields of education and human development.

The session focused on envisioning the future of education amidst the rapid transformations the world is experiencing, exploring ways to leverage innovation and leadership to develop educational systems that are more adaptable, inspiring, and capable of driving positive change in communities.