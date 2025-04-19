Pharaonic Inscription Of Ramses III Discovered In Southern Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A hieroglyphic inscription bearing the royal cartouche of Pharaoh Ramses III (1186–1155 BC) has been discovered in the Wadi Rum Reserve in southern Jordan, marking what officials described as a significant archaeological breakthrough.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab announced the discovery during a press briefing attended by renowned Egyptian archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass.“The inscription is the first of its kind to be found in Jordan and provides rare, tangible evidence of Pharaonic Egypt's historical presence in the region,” she said in a ministry's statement.

“This is a landmark discovery that enhances our understanding of ancient connections between Egypt, Jordan, and the Arabian Peninsula,” Annab said, adding,“It affirms Jordan's role not only as a crossroads of civilizations but as a cradle of them.”

Annab described the finding as a "qualitative addition" to Jordan's extensive collection of inscriptions, calling the Kingdom an "open library" of cultural heritage. She noted that the discovery will be formally announced once research and analysis are complete, allowing for a comprehensive interpretation of the inscription's significance.

Hawass emphasised the importance of the find, explaining that the inscription includes two cartouches bearing the birth name and throne name of Ramses III, a ruler of Egypt's Twentieth Dynasty. The presence of his name in Jordan suggests far-reaching influence and warrants further investigation, the statement said.

“The discovery is crucial,” Hawass said.“It could open the door to a deeper understanding of Egypt's interactions with the southern Levant and Arabian Peninsula over 3,000 years ago.”

The inscription was found southeast of the Wadi Rum Reserve, near the Jordanian-Saudi border. It is part of a joint archaeological initiative between Jordan and the Saudi Heritage Commission to trace evidence of Ramses III's campaigns in the region.

Officials hailed the collaboration as a model for cultural and scientific exchange, underscoring the growing importance of regional partnerships in uncovering shared histories.