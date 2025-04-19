2 Dead, 14 Injured In Southern Philippine Road Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: A 10-wheeler delivery truck rammed into six vehicles in Zamboanga del Sur province in southern Philippines on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 14 others, authorities said.

According to the information office of Dumalinao town, where the crash occurred at around 10am local time, the driver of the delivery truck lost control of the vehicle after its brake malfunctioned while traveling east to Pagadian City from Zamboanga City, ramming into two trucks, a minivan, a motorcycle, and two tricycles.

A 76-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were killed in the accident. Emergency workers rushed the 14 injured people to a local hospital for treatment.

The truck driver surrendered to the police after the incident.