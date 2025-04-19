Dubai Fountain To Undergo Five-Month Transformation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Dubai Fountain, a prominent attraction in Downtown Dubai, is set to close for five months starting Saturday, April 19, to facilitate a comprehensive upgrade. Emaar Properties, the developer behind the project, has announced that the renovation will commence in May and is expected to be completed by October 2025. The final performance before the closure is scheduled for April 19.

The planned enhancements aim to elevate the fountain's performances through the integration of advanced technology, improved choreography, and upgraded sound and lighting systems. These improvements are designed to offer visitors a more immersive and visually captivating experience. The Dubai Fountain, known for its synchronized water, music, and light shows, has been a central feature of the city's entertainment landscape, attracting millions of visitors annually.

