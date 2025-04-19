Switzerland Won't Be Spared Drug Violence: Criminal Police Head
“Countries with a reputation for calm, such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden, are now being hit by shootings and settling of scores, including with explosives [...] There is no reason to think that Switzerland will be spared. It will happen sooner or later,” said Yanis Callandret in an interview published on Saturday by Tamedia newspapers.
This increase in violence is being caused in part by the wave of cocaine that is sweeping across Europe, he explained.“The criminal groups are organised on an international scale,” he said.“Their aim is to make money, to establish themselves in the marketplace.”More More Switzerland, an unsuspected hub for international cocaine trafficking
