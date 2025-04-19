Switzerland Won't Be Spared Drug Violence: Criminal Police Head



MENAFN - Swissinfo) It is only a matter of time before Switzerland, like other countries in Europe, experiences an escalation in drug-related violence, says the head of the Federal Criminal Police. Drug-related shootings have already taken place in Switzerland, he points out. This content was published on April 19, 2025 - 11:55 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Countries with a reputation for calm, such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden, are now being hit by shootings and settling of scores, including with explosives [...] There is no reason to think that Switzerland will be spared. It will happen sooner or later,” said Yanis Callandret in an interview published on Saturday by Tamedia newspapers.

This increase in violence is being caused in part by the wave of cocaine that is sweeping across Europe, he explained.“The criminal groups are organised on an international scale,” he said.“Their aim is to make money, to establish themselves in the marketplace.”

