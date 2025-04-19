Panama Has The Largest Number Of Skyscrapers In Latin America

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Eight of the twenty tallest buildings in Latin America are located in Panama, according to Black Maps and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). These are the JW Marriot (284m) pictured above, the Bicsa Financial Center tower (267m), The Point (266m), Vitri Tower (260m), Arts Tower (247m), Ocean Two (245m), Pearl Tower (242m) and Rivage Tower (233m).

The tallest building in Latin America is the Torre Obispado (305m) in Mexico pictured above, followed by the Gran Torre de Santiago in Chile (300m) and the Yachthouse Residence in Brazil (294m). Although Panama doesn't have the tallest building, it does lead the list in terms of the number of skyscrapers. Among the 20 tallest, eight are from Panama, seven from Mexico, three from Brazil, one from Chile, and one from Argentina. There are several factors that influence the number of skyscrapers in Panama. These include low seismic activity, the location of a financial and banking center, and real estate opportunities.