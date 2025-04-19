Vaishnaw Inaugurates VVDN's Largest Surface Mount Technology Line & Mechanical Innovation Park In Manesar

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced that India's electronics manufacturing sector has experienced significant growth over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the inauguration of VVDN Technologies' new facilities in Manesar, Haryana, the Minister revealed that electronics production in India has increased fivefold, reaching Rs. 11 lakh crore, while exports have grown sixfold to over Rs. 3.25 lakh crore.

The announcement came alongside news that the Cabinet has approved a New Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which aims to deepen India's integration into global electronics value chains.

According to Vaishnaw, the scheme will focus on passive components while active components will continue to be covered under the National Semiconductor Mission. The Minister promised that scheme guidelines would be issued soon.

During his visit, Vaishnaw inaugurated VVDN's largest Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line and a new Mechanical Innovation Park.

The SMT Line is capable of handling PCB sizes up to 850mm x 560mm with a production speed of 250,000 components per hour, enabling mass production of high-tech products including AI servers, networking devices, and motherboards.

The 150,000 square foot Mechanical Innovation Park will house integrated facilities for tool-making, CNC, EDM, and injection molding.

Vaishnaw highlighted the growing strength of India's design ecosystem, noting that the VVDN facility hosts over 5,000 engineers working on complex, AI-embedded systems. He emphasized that India now possesses the talent to both design and manufacture sophisticated electronic products, giving the country a competitive edge.

The Minister also pointed to the recent deployment of 6,000 AI servers by VVDN as evidence of India's advancing hardware capabilities.

The electronics manufacturing sector now employs over 25 lakh people in India, with the new VVDN facilities expected to generate an additional 3,000 skilled jobs.

Vaishnaw outlined a three-tier skilling strategy that includes basic training, product-specific training, and industry-aligned university courses to support the sector's growth.

He expressed confidence that India's integrated approach to design, manufacturing, skilling, and innovation would propel the nation to a leadership position in global electronics.

The Minister reiterated India's commitment to building a trusted electronics manufacturing base anchored in intellectual property protection, design-led innovation, and diverse supply chains for rare earth materials.

He described the electronics manufacturing sector as one of the biggest success stories of the 'Make in India' initiative, with potential for exponential growth in the coming years.

