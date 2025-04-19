403
EU’s top diplomat says ‘coalition of the willing’ divided on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas has revealed that there is no consensus among the so-called “coalition of the willing” – a group of Western European countries supporting Ukraine – on the issue of deploying joint military forces to the war-torn country.
The idea of European troop involvement gained momentum last month when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed readiness to lead such a coalition, especially in a post-ceasefire scenario between Russia and Ukraine. However, both the EU and UK have been excluded from the ongoing bilateral peace negotiations between Moscow and Washington.
Speaking to journalists on Friday, Kallas, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said that member nations “have different opinions,” and that discussions are still underway. When asked if a recent meeting in Brussels had brought any clarity to the coalition’s plans, she admitted it had not.
In contrast, British Defense Secretary John Healey claimed their preparations were “real and substantial,” suggesting more concrete planning on the UK’s part.
According to AFP, only six countries have so far committed to sending troops – the UK, France, and the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania). The identity of the sixth nation remains undisclosed. Many others in the coalition remain hesitant, citing uncertainty and concerns about possible escalation with Russia.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans emphasized that any meaningful mission would require US involvement – a possibility already ruled out by Washington. He questioned the mission’s objectives and what actions would be taken in the event of heightened tensions with Moscow. Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson echoed these concerns, urging for more clarity on the mission's scope.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has already ruled out deploying Italian troops to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia has consistently warned that any deployment of NATO forces in Ukraine would be seen as a provocation, potentially sparking a direct conflict between the alliance and Moscow. Last month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reiterated that such a move could trigger a war between Russia and NATO.
