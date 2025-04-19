In Ukraine, Demining Equipment Is Often Leased For Short-Term Use

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Croatian company DOK-ING has implemented the first project for the short-term lease of the MV-4 robotic machine, with a lease term of three days.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Econom of Ukraine.

“During this time, the mine action operator SafeLane Global used the machine to conduct a technical survey of 2.1 hectares in the village of Bezimenne, Mykolaiv region. The site is being demined as part of the state program to compensate for the cost of demining agricultural land,” the statement said.

It is noted that in three days, MV-4 cleared 20,837 square meters of territory, detonated one PMN-2 anti-personnel mine and found a number of explosive objects. Among them were two POM-2 mines, three 220 mm rockets, one 120 mm OF-49 mortar shell, and one 57 mm S5 aircraft rocket.

According to the Ministry of Economy, this is not the first time that demining vehicles have been leased.

“This is the third manufacturer of demining machines to offer the possibility of renting or leasing its equipment. The first completed transaction is very indicative for other mine action operators, as it demonstrates that a machine can be rented even for a few days and cover most of the work. This is how the market works - it offers different solutions for different conditions,” commented Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravaynyi.

As reported, the state program of compensation for the demining of agricultural land was launched in September 2024. It provides for 100% coverage of the cost of demining the areas to be demined and 80% compensation for land that has already been demined, which the farmer can document. Last year, more than UAH 500 million was used under the program.

