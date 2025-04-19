Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Boy Wounded In Russia's April 17 Strike On Kherson Dies In Hospital

Boy Wounded In Russia's April 17 Strike On Kherson Dies In Hospital


2025-04-19 05:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 16-year-old boy, critically injured during Russian shelling on April 17, has died in hospital in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“The boy, who on April 17, his 16th birthday, suffered severe injuries from combined enemy shelling in the Tsentralnyi district, died in hospital today,” the statement reads.

The administration extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Read also: Russian forces attack 36 settlements in Kherson region overnight, nine wounded

As previously reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian aircraft struck the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, leaving a 15-year-old child with a mine-blast injury and an open head wound.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN19042025000193011044ID1109447826

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search