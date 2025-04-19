Boy Wounded In Russia's April 17 Strike On Kherson Dies In Hospital
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.
“The boy, who on April 17, his 16th birthday, suffered severe injuries from combined enemy shelling in the Tsentralnyi district, died in hospital today,” the statement reads.
The administration extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.Read also: Russian forces attack 36 settlements in Kherson region overnight, nine wounded
As previously reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian aircraft struck the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, leaving a 15-year-old child with a mine-blast injury and an open head wound.
