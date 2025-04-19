Boy Wounded In Russia's April 17 Strike On Kherson Dies In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 16-year-old boy, critically injured during Russian shelling on April 17, has died in hospital in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“The boy, who on April 17, his 16th birthday, suffered severe injuries from combined enemy shelling in the Tsentralnyi district, died in hospital today,” the statement reads.

The administration extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

As previously reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian aircraft struck the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, leaving a 15-year-old child with a mine-blast injury and an open head wound.

